A wild, shortened season for the Parties on the Parkway concert series will end on a sweet note.

Facing a turbulent summer, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the festival, will end this year's series with some folk and bluegrass from The Center State.

"This one will be more of a traditional Parties in the Parkway just at the (Remington) Nature Center in the big urban field next to the parking lot," Natalie Redmond, vice president of membership for the Chamber of Commerce, said.

The concert will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. It is free and open to the public.

In its more than 20 years of hosting the concert, aimed at highlighting places throughout the city's Parkway system, the Chamber of Commerce hadn't run into a hurdle quite like a global health crisis.

Redmond said knowing that the concerts were outdoors and allowed for social distancing, they decided to book three concerts to continue the series for the summer.

"It seemed to go really well. People were able to get out and support some of their favorite local musicians and still stay safely 6 feet apart," Redmond said.

While attendance was down, Redmond said the Chamber was happy to offer a safe alternative to staying at home.

"Since a lot of activities in our community were canceled, we felt like this was a lot of space and a really easy way for people to social distance and do it safely. So we felt comfortable with it. And the patrons that came seemed to feel really comfortable with that as well," she said.

The concert at the Remington Nature Center will feature The Center State, a folk-pop quartet inspired by the likes of Ray LaMontagne and Nickel Creek. The band has gained a following over the past five years with albums like "Wilderness" and "Close Enough to Miss." Its song "Sunrise" also was featured on the popular, formerly St. Joseph-based White House on the Hill YouTube channel. This will be the band's first time performing for the series.

Redmond said this year's series has featured all-local acts as a way of giving them a place to perform live and continue to get their music out to people.

"It's a great way to support the local artists because a lot of them have had gigs canceled and they're struggling right now," Redmond said.

All of the money raised from Parties on the Parkway will benefit the Friends of the Parks to help beautify the Parkway system.