For 20 years, more than 25 miles of St. Joseph roads have paved the way for music, fun and community.

After a shortened season in 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, “Parties on the Parkway” will continue at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, with the island rock band Soca Jukebox performing at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive.

Intended as a way to expose people to the miles of Parkway in St. Joseph, as well as local artists, “Parties” started in 2001 as a combination of community and live music brought to the city by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Kristi Bailey, director of marketing and communications for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said she’s happy it’s back in full force.

“This year’s Parties on The Parkway, we get to come back with a full schedule. Last year we only did a few at the very end of summer. So this year, everyone is really excited to come back out,” Bailey said.

Through the decades, the formula for Parties on the Parkway has remained tried and true: Bring out people who may not normally visit different areas of the city’s Parkway by showcasing local talent and offering after-work food and beverages for sale. It’s part of the Chamber of Commerce’s mission to highlight the best aspects of the area.

“(People can) bring their families out, bring their pets out, mingle with their co-workers and enjoy the 26-mile Parkway system,” Bailey said. “The Parkway is something that no other community has. It’s gorgeous and it’s a way to bring people out of their homes, out of their businesses to see this great amenity that we have.”

For its 20th anniversary, Bailey sees the monthly concerts as a reason to celebrate on several levels. With COVID numbers down, it’s a signifier of things returning to normal and people being able to connect face-to-face.

“I think this year is so special because everyone is really ready to get back out. People have got their vaccines, they’re ready to see people and they’re ready to be outside and beautiful weather,” she said.

With this year’s lineup ranging from Soca Jukebox’s reggae jams to the multifaceted duo Oxymoron to the country tunes of Phil Vandel, Parties on The Parkway also showcases a diverse array of talent.

“We have music that everyone will love, just depending on which month you choose to come,” Bailey said.

Chamber of Commerce officials said that as long people continue showing up for the series, they will continue putting it on. In what they view as a comeback year for the event, it means a lot that people are showing their support.

“Parties on the Parkway, it’s always fun. But I think this year it’s going to be something special,” Bailey said.

The events are free and open to everyone. For more information and the full season lineup, go to saintjo

seph.com.