If people are going to be spending the holidays at home, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association wants to make it interesting.

Hosting two virtual concerts by Heartland Sings, “Heartland Sings Presents ‘Messiah’” and “The Spirit of Christmas,” PAA will offer the shows from Monday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Jan. 14.

“It just seems like we need a little Christmas right now with everything that’s going on,” Beth Sharp, director of PAA, said.

While both concerts will feature the Fort Wayne, Indiana,-based vocal group, they’ll be done with different presentations.

“Messiah” will feature the music of George Frideric Handel’s legendary oratorio, accompanied by a series of images from art history that go along with the material.

For Sharp, the “Messiah” concert recognizes the tradition of the classic holiday staple, while doing it in a creative way.

“It’s the standard ‘Messiah’ that people come to expect to hear during Christmas ... I always felt it was very special and exciting,” she said. “They’re going to be showing 150 images that go along with the story as they’re singing them. I think it’s going to be a great production.”

“The Spirit of Christmas” will be more in line with a traditional Christmas show. Led by Maestro Robert Nance, Heartland Sings artists will perform holiday classics as they echo through the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse in Indiana.

The performance is a tradition for Heartland Sings and people in the Fort Wayne area. Sharp said from the clips she saw, she’s glad the group is sharing the performance with everyone.

“We posted a video of it on our Facebook page. It’s really, really good,” she said.

The virtual concerts come from the producers of PAA’s previous virtual concert, “Broadway and Beyond,” which also came out of Fort Wayne. In a normal year, PAA likely would have a holiday production come through. With touring acts grounded because of the pandemic, this was the next best thing.

“I just feel like we want everybody to be safe and we don’t want to put anybody at risk. We know the vaccine is coming, but we still feel like, ‘Hey, let’s do these virtual concerts now and we can see shows at the Missouri Theater hopefully soon,’” Sharp said.

Virtual tickets for the show can be purchased at performingarts-saintjoseph.org. The concerts are $22 each and can be streamed multiple times.

The organization also will be selling Christmas sugar cookies to have while watching the performance. To purchase them or ask any questions about how to stream the performance, call PAA at 816-279-1225 for tickets and more information.

Sharp said she’s not sure how many other virtual shows will be streamed in the future, but she’s glad people have taken to them.

“I think it’s a good way to at least get our message out there that Performing Arts is still here, and we want to bring professional art to people,” she said.