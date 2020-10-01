Since the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association can’t bring its series of performances to the Missouri Theater, it’s going to bring them to local neighborhoods.

Hosting four outdoor concerts in neighborhoods throughout St. Joseph, the organization’s “Arts on the Move” series aims at bringing entertainment to people in a safe, hyperlocal fashion.

“We thought ‘We’re a little nervous about bringing people in an enclosed area (so) if we could bring it to them, then we’re still doing our mission,” Beth Sharp, executive director of PAA, said.

The concert series will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, with the rock band Oso at Fairleigh Terrace Park, off of Frederick Ave., in the vicinity of businesses like Crumbly Burger.

It will continue with the jazz band Six O’ Clock Swing on Oct. 10 at Eastgate Drive, folk singer-songwriter Kristin Hamilton on Oct. 17 at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion on Charles Street, renowned singer Kathleen Holeman on Oct. 24 at Garden Gate North and a special Halloween show on Oct. 31 with Brent Isom and OSO on Stonecrest Terrace. All concerts will start at 3 p.m. They are free and open to all ages.

Sharp said she got the idea from other cities and the creative ways that artists were responding to the pandemic. She cited the New York Philharmonic bringing performances to boroughs in their home state and Lincoln, Nebraska’s, “Music on the Move,” where artists would perform on a bicycle-powered stage.

“I was like, ‘We could do that. That could be very easily replicated.’ So I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ And we’ll just maybe set up in people’s driveways and just go to different neighborhoods and play music and just tell people to remember the arts,” Sharp said.

Asking friends to host, artists to perform and Lanham Music to provide the equipment, Sharp said people have been game to give it a go.

The way it will work is the artists will set up and people can line the sidewalks to watch them. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

“Some of the neighborhoods have sidewalks, they can just pull up and set up their chair next to the car on the sidewalk, and then they can listen,” she said.

Donations will be taken to help support PAA in a season of canceled and postponed shows. They also will be selling hot cider and lemonade drink kits. Sharp said the important thing is they still have a presence in the area and that people are entertained.

“We’re going to remind them that we’re still here and we hope to come back after the pandemic is over,” Sharp said.

For more information, contact the Performing Arts Association at 816-279-1225.