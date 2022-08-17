There are few things the guys in the Americana band True North look forward to more than the roar of a crowd.
Whether it’s opening for artists like Miranda Lambert or playing a show like the Sounds of Summer concert series on Friday, it’s been a source of joy for the band for 20 years.
“If people can just come out and enjoy themselves and enjoy their friends and just being out around other people, hey, everybody wins,” said Gary Knight, lead singer and founding member of the Kansas-based band.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary as well as continuing to promote its 2021 album, “Songs From the Attic,” the band will perform as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
With five albums under its belt, as well as performances that range from giant amphitheaters to small clubs, True North remains a labor of love for the band.
While each band member works non-music-related jobs during the day, such as Knight, who’s a doctor, there’s a thrill to playing music that can’t be replaced by any other profession.
“I think all the guys would say the same thing: They love their day jobs, but they can be stressful. So music is really just, for us, a great stress relief, and we enjoy hanging out together and being stupid sometimes. At the end of the day, music truly is the greatest therapy in the world,” he said.
For Knight, as well as other members Garrett Rake, Rick McKnight, Keith Broxterman and Will Gladhart on fiddle and violin, the music is a tribute to the band’s down-home roots, ranging from Topeka, Kansas, to Savannah, Missouri. There’s a folksy, Midwestern influence to all of the music that Knight said speaks to people in ways other songs might not.
“When people come up to us at the end of the night and go, hey, that song ... ‘Dashboard,’ ‘Believe’ or whatever song they name, that reminds me of my first wife or makes me think of my dad or my grandpa. When you can touch people that way, that’s about as good as music gets,” he said.
One aspect of the band Knight is particularly proud of is that their music is all original. It’s something he highly encourages young bands to do if they want to get the most joy out of performing.
“We’ll have crowds of people out front singing, and it’s fun when they sing along. But I’m gonna tell you the truth ... It’s a hell of a lot more fun when they’re singing along and you wrote the song,” he said laughing.
After a lack of live music in 2020, Knight said the crowds have been livelier and louder.
“The crowds have been really, really great ... I think people are ready to get out and enjoy themselves post-COVID, if you will. They’re ready to get out and do something. And I think the Americana music scene has really taken off,” Knight said.
Their latest album, “Songs From the Attic,” is a tribute to living in the Midwest and watching the different stages of life play out in small towns. In a similar manner, in True North’s 20 years, it’s watched its fanbase grow and evolve in size and age range.
“It is about growing up in middle America and growing older and watching a little bit of a life cycle happen,” he said.
Watching the personal messages of it resonate with other people is fantastic, Knight said. He can’t wait to see it on Friday night.
“(People) can come out and for a couple of hours, they can forget about the rent’s due and ‘I need to clean the house’ and all the work they had to do this weekend and just enjoy themselves,” he said.
The concert is free and open to all ages. People are asked to bring a beach chair or blanket. For the public’s convenience, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No coolers or outside alcohol is permitted.
