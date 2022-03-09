True North is back on the road in 2022 with the release of its sixth album “Songs From the Attic.”
The Americana band has released the album and is booking shows just in time to celebrate 20 years of rocking the region.
Gary McKnight, a founder of the band, is the lead songwriter and also plays guitar, mandolin and vocals. He reminisced about his younger days and his life in music with his two brothers growing up in Savannah, Missouri. He said they began playing music at a young age and were in several bands.
“Our parents planted this seed and were very supportive of us, letting us know they believed we could do anything,” he said. “My dad said music was something to enjoy your entire life and was totally about having fun. They said it enough we believed it.”
By his late 20s, McKnight and his wife, Jan, were living in Nashville. McKnight was playing night after night with his brothers and other musicians but said he was ready for a change.
“I was just done,” he said.
He decided to return to college for a medical degree and to focus on writing songs and performing locally. He graduated from the University of Kansas Medical Center and completed doctoral studies in audiology at the University of Florida. For the past 25 years, he has specialized in dizziness and balance disorders.
While McKnight was earning degrees and raising a family, he couldn’t leave his music behind. It was McKnight’s medical connections that brought some of the other founding members of True North together.
Twenty years ago, McKnight was playing in the Hiawatha, Kansas, band The Reverand CMB, which included Crosby Gernon, whose brother, Craig Gernon, McKnight knew through medical connections.
“Long story short, they needed a bass player and he (Crosby) called and I played bass for them a couple years,” he said.
It was through The Reverand CMB that McKnight came to know Hiawatha, Kansas, native Brian Soden and Horton, Kansas, native Garrett Rake — other original founding members of True North.
The band has been performing together since 2002 with concert appearances through the Midwest and opening for acts such as Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Darius Rucker and Cross Canadian Ragweed.
“From about 2008 to 2012 we were just playing a lot,” McKnight said. “Honestly, if there was a music festival or state fair somewhere, we were playing it.”
In 2012, McKnight said reality set in. Many of the band members were raising families, so they decided to stop playing out so much and spend more time in the studio. This lasted several years and into the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the height of the pandemic, True North presented several livestream shows called “Live From the Attic” for friends and fans to enjoy while staying home.
The album “Songs From the Attic” was recorded January through June at McKnight’s home studio. The songs were written for this project and designed for vinyl record listening enjoyment, with an overall theme of the album “growing up, living and aging in small-town America.” Most of the album was recorded live, with band members sitting in a circle and working out the arrangements in an “unplugged” sort of feel.
Soden, a "serious rocker" as McKnight calls him, took a hiatus from this unplugged version, “but is a dear friend and always welcome back.” Other band members include Rake on keyboards, accordion, electric guitar and vocals, Rick McKnight (Gary’s brother) on bass, Keith Broxterman on drums and percussion and Highland, Kansas, native Will Gladhart on fiddle and violin.
“So many of these songs are about life in small-town America,” McKnight said.
With the release of “Songs From the Attic,” True North is starting to book shows again. McKnight said they want to focus on having fun with this music rather than on big road trips.
“We did enough of those, and while I won’t say we won’t do another big show, we prefer to play for 100 people,” McKnight said. “We want to have fun and feel like we played well. It’s one of those things when you finish and people feel better than when they came, then we did our job.”
The album and other merchandise can be found at www.truenorthks.com. True North can also be found on Spotify and iTunes.
