Tito Puente Jr. will perform at the Missouri Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17. It is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.

Twenty-two years after his legendary father’s death, Tito Puente Jr. is honoring his legacy in the best way — by bringing people to their feet.

Combining his father’s barrier-breaking mixture of Latin music, big band and jazz, Puente Jr.’s shows are a throwback to the days of Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

