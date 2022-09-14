Twenty-two years after his legendary father’s death, Tito Puente Jr. is honoring his legacy in the best way — by bringing people to their feet.
Combining his father’s barrier-breaking mixture of Latin music, big band and jazz, Puente Jr.’s shows are a throwback to the days of Count Basie and Duke Ellington.
He will be performing with his Latin Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The show is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
Before the show, Puente Jr. took some time to talk to St. Joe Live about his father, the Latin music boom and how he’s going to get people dancing in St. Joseph.
St. Joe Live: We don’t get a whole lot of Latin jazz artists here. So I think that this is something really special.
Tito Puente Jr.: Yeah, I’m very excited. My father, Tito Puente, went through that part of America many times, (from the) university over there in Kansas City into St. Joseph as well. But it’s nice that (the Performing Arts Association) is bringing some culture to St. Joseph. That’s what we’re all going to experience this weekend — culture. And I’m looking forward to bringing that Afro-Cuban culture to St. Joseph.
SJL:With you being born in New York, but living in Florida, do you feel like you mix the two influences of the music there in New York and the music and Florida together?
TPJ: The music that we play is Afro-Cuban music. Some call it salsa. That terminology was invented in the 1970s. However, my father was doing it in the 1940s and ’50s’ and at that time was called mambo cha cha cha. They had a different terminology. I’ve always loved that big band/swing music, like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, those jazz giants from yesteryear. What you’ll hear on Saturday is the combination of big band and swing music, and Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz. It’s going to connect together so people who appreciate jazz music will definitely appreciate the arrangements that my father left and I’ll be performing. And then those who love to dance to quote-unquote salsa will enjoy it too.
SJL: St. Joseph has a history of some of those big band greats coming here and performing.
TPJ: Those big bands of that decade or those decades are historically known for being pioneers of the genre of music with what we call salsa music and Latin jazz. The likes of Machito, Tito Rodriguez, Puente, Johnny Pacheco, those are the ones that really opened the doors for the music of the Afro-Cuban or Latin music that you hear today. Whether it be Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, all these newer derivatives and genres and styles, it all comes from them.
SJL: Our area has a mixture of all different cultures. What does it mean to you when you have all different types of people at your shows singing along and celebrating together?
TPJ: I hold the torch high, real high, in being the ambassador of Latin music like my father did before me. I want you guys to feel the culture of Latin and jazz music and Afro-Caribbean music. You’re going to feel it. You’re going to leave the show understanding what Afro-Cuban music means. I think that’s what the takeaway from it is: Young and old, everybody will enjoy the music and I’m going to bring everybody together for one big conga line on Saturday in St. Joseph.
Tickets for the show range from $18 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
