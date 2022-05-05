It’s a banner year for the St. Joseph Youth Chorale.
In addition to an upcoming performance in Kansas City this June, the group will be performing its most diverse concert Friday night at Wyatt Park Christian Church.
“We have some Stephen Sondheim from ‘Rent,’ you know, ‘Seasons of Love’ from ‘Rent.’ We have a French Renaissance piece that we’re doing in French. We have an English madrigal piece,” said Karen Heyde-Lipanovich, artistic director for the Youth Chorale.
Featuring young talent up through high school seniors, the St. Joseph Youth Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church at 2623 Mitchell Ave.
Directing for 43 years, Heyde-Lipanovich said she knows the talent involved with the group and thought the kids would be up for the challenge of going from a French music piece to Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
“The kids are so adept at accepting new and challenging things. You never want to undersell the kids because they can handle it,” she said. “You never know what your last concert is going to be or your next concert is going to be. But this is the concert I’m doing now, and I just wanted to be brave and bold and take the kids along with me.”
Having rehearsed the pieces for the show weekly since January, she said she watched the members of the Chorale turn from skepticism about the songs to affection.
“I got a couple of eye rolls. You know how kids are. A couple of times I threw out a new piece of music for the spring (concert), and they looked at me like, ‘Really? Seriously, you’re gonna have us do this?’ And then ironically, it becomes their favorite piece of music,” she said.
Beyond the concert, the Chorale will add another feather to its cap as the sole group from St. Joseph at the “Future Stages Festival” at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on June 12. They will be one of nine groups performing at the event.
While the group was chosen in 2020 for a virtual performance for the festival, this will be their first live show to showcase their talents in the hallowed Kansas City venue. Heyde-Lipanovich said she wants it to be an unforgettable experience for these young performers.
“I told the kids last rehearsal ... ‘I just need you to have an experience of what it feels like to sing in a place that the acoustics were meant to be (heard).’ It’s not just a building they threw together. The acoustics in there are phenomenal. So for me, that’s the experience they’re going to take away. It’s not who was in the audience. It’s going to be, ‘Wow, acoustics makes such a difference,’” she said.
For her, it’s the honor of a lifetime to lead the youth and watch them make it to one of Kansas City’s big stages.
“I have not performed there and here I am. I’m 65 years old, and I’m still teaching and loving every minute of it. So to be able to give them that experience, it is just great. It’s a gift,” she said.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken to support the group.
