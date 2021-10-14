It’s been almost two years since the St. Joseph Community Chorus performed in front of a live audience.
While it’s held some small, crowd-free shows and had a brief performance at the S.T.E.A.M. to Steam Festival, Monday, Oct. 18, will mark its official return in front of a full crowd.
“It is so much fun just being back singing with people. I think the chorus is almost giddy about the opportunity to perform on Monday because we’ve missed it so much,” said Cheryl Rasmussen, SJCC administrator.
Titled “A Return to Song,” the St. Joseph Community Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St. The show is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
Those who attended the chorus’ previous show, its annual “Christmas at the Cathedral” concert in 2019, will notice the group has changed. For one, it has a new director, Dr. Timothy Tharaldson, the director of choral studies at Benedictine College. He said he’s been welcomed by everyone with open arms.
“I think the most important word in the group’s name is ‘community.’ And I’ve already seen that so much in this group, where they really do care for each other,” he said.
There’s also a sense of hope and sadness with the group, as several key members, including founder Frank Thomas and Nancy Huffman, passed away during the past year. Losing those people is part of the reason they wanted to get back together.
Performing the piece “A Part Of Us,” taken from a poem written by chorus member John Cool and set to music by composer Ryan Main, serves as a tribute to those who set the stage for the current iteration of the group.
With lyrics like, “We will sing our parts again/together my old friend/all of us/and you and me/Beyond the reach of time/where music has no end/And finally sets us free/I love to sing with you,” Rasmussen said it’s a moving piece for the everyone involved.
“We’ve lost a number of chorus members who have passed on since that piece was written, and it’s really a pretty emotional piece for us to sing,” she said.
Scheduled to be performed before the pandemic hit in 2020, the song has gathered new meaning, memories and emotions. Helping guide the group through all of it is an honor, Tharaldson said. He can’t wait to see how audiences connect to it.
“To know that we’ve had that moment where we’ve experienced, we’ve lived with this piece, then we get to share that with the audience and they get to have that moment where it’s so new and it just feels so fresh, something that no one’s ever heard before. It’s always a great feeling,” he said.
After utilizing different creative avenues to rehearse with the group, Tharaldson said there’s been no better feeling than doing it the traditional way of all the performers getting together in one room every Monday. He said he expects the energy to enchant and invigorate the audience as well.
“I think it’s going to be a really nice mix of music and great for people to come back and remember what it’s like to hear live music again,” he said.
