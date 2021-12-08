It’s a time of praise for the St. Joseph Community Chorus.
After having to cancel its 2020-21 season, which included its annual Christmas at the Cathedral concerts, the group will return to the hallowed location for holiday shows.
“It’s been really good to pull together again,” said Cheryl Rasmussen, the St. Joseph Community Chorus administrator. “Christmas music always is kind of emotional. We’re just so pleased to be able to be singing together again.”
Titled “Heaven Full of Stars,” this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral concerts will come back to the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 519 N. 10th St., for two performances at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, and at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.
An annual tradition for the chorus, the Cathedral shows differ from the group’s usual performances not only because of the holiday theme, but also the change in acoustics with the venue.
“Singing in that space is special ... The sound, acoustically, I guess you might say it’s very rewarding to sing. And it’s a beautiful space,” Rasmussen said.
The concert will be the first Cathedral performances under the direction of Timothy Tharaldson. In keeping with the titular theme, he will be showcasing a piece he wrote, titled “Stars Over Snow.”
“We are fortunate to be able to sing it with him,” Rasmussen said.
Other pieces being performed by the group and in the return of the St. Joseph Community Chorus Chamber Choir, will focus on optimism, praise and the joy of the Christmas season. Those songs will range from “Joy to the World” and “Away in The Manger” to “See Dat Babe” and “O Magnum Mysterium.”
“(Tharaldson) picked this music to fit in the Cathedral to talk about light, that we all are fortunate to have this light that we follow and kind of come into light this season after it being such a dark period,” Rasmussen said.
To be able to welcome audiences back to its shows to celebrate the holidays is something Rasmussen said the chorus does not take lightly. It’s a celebration of love and praise and the group is treating it as such.
“We feel blessed, honestly — it might be an overused word — to be together again,” she said. “Many of our members are older and I think that they wondered, ‘Are we ever going to be able to sing together again?’ And we have been able to do that. So it’s an exciting time to be able to be together and to perform the Christmas music and to celebrate Christ’s birth.”
Tickets are available at the door or online at stjoechorus.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. There is no charge for children through college students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.