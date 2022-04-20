A season of joy and rebirth will be celebrated as the St. Joseph Community Chorus wraps up its season on Sunday.
Performing the concert “Springing New Life,” the chorus will celebrate a successful return to the stage as well as a feeling of thankfulness for its return.
“We just invite people to come out and enjoy some live music and it’s going to be a beautiful setting,” said Cheryl Rasmussen, administrator for the St. Joseph Community Chorus, in a previous interview.
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St.
The performance will celebrate the chorus’ successes through the storms of life. It will feature pieces from a variety of genres and composers, from the Zambian song, “Bonse Aba,” which will feature Lorrie Dixon playing the Djembe, to the African spiritual song “O Sifuni Mungu,” featuring Greg Dixon and Hannah Adame, and Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs,” a song set to Hebrew poems accompanied by the violin.
The songs intend to lift up the audience’s spirits, as well as acknowledge the abnormal circumstances the group has endured during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having to delay its season for almost two years, the group returned for its first indoor performance in December 2021 with a new director, Timothy Tharaldson, and new members of the group.
While the group had planned an early spring concert in February, it had to cancel it because of rising COVID-19 cases in the area. With this show, the chorus looks to bring a joyful close to the season, with hopes of a full, normal season for 2022-23.
“We are so thankful for the opportunity we will have to finish our season with this concert,” said Pam Miller, St. Joseph Community Chorus president., in an e-mail. “I’ve been so pleased with our singers and their flexibility during the past two years and look forward to next year when, hopefully, we can move through an entire season normally.”
It wouldn’t be a grand finale without some special performances. Christie Huber-Ottinger will conduct two songs, “Sing My Child” and “The Gift To Sing,” two compositions written by women composers celebrating the gift of song, and will also be featured soloist in the Chamber Choir piece, Randy Newman’s “Texas Girl At The Funeral Of Her Father.” The choir will also be performing a piece, “The flower of Beauty Slumbers,” written by Tharaldson.
“We are fortunate to have an artistic director, Dr. Tim Tharaldson, who is also a composer ... (He) is not only a gifted director but also a thoughtful composer,” said Greg Dixon, bass and vice president of the Community Chorus’s board, in a message.
While the chorus’s year has been turbulent, it is proud to have supported several high school students through its Dunning Scholarship program.
All of this will be celebrated when the chorus hits the stage. Rasmussen said they’re thankful for being able to be back onstage.
“It’s just that we feel blessed. It might be an overused word, but to be together again ... It’s an exciting time,” she said in a previous interview.
Tickets are available at the door or online at stjoechorus.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. There is no charge for children and college students.
