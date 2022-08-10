Staying together for 20 years is a feat for any band.
For the island-rock band Soca Jukebox, it’s been about as breezy as the music the members play.
“Most bands just wear out or their lives change or whatever. Somehow we’ve been able to just be patient with one another and kind of roll with life,” said guitarist Jason Riley.
The band will celebrate its 20th anniversary as it closes out the Imagine Eleven concert series at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The Jason and Brandon Duo will open.
Starting as educators at Missouri Western State University and musicians coming together and jamming, the group evolved into a steel pan drum-led unit. It wasn’t too far after the lineup solidified that it developed a following.
“It was fairly obvious early on that we were different strictly because it was percussion-led instead of acoustic guitar-led or a guitar-led rock band or something like that,” Riley said.
Instead, the band focused on creating sunny renditions of songs like “Hotel California” by the Eagles and “Oy Como Va” by Santana.
“None of these pieces are actually orchestrated with steel drums in it. We just made our own arrangements and incorporated the steel pans into the melodies and in the instrumentation,” Riley said.
Where people might read “steel pan drum band” and expect bland island music, Soca Jukebox enjoyed kicking it into high gear and blowing their minds.
“When you say, ‘We’re a steel drum-led band,’ it (sounds to others) like wallpaper — instrumental, cutesy island wallpaper. But that’s not what we do. So once they see that happening, they get it right away,” Riley said.
The combination of the musical talents of Riley with bandmates Clay Johnston, Dave Jarman, Jay Albright and Ben Leimkuhler make for a fun time for all. Riley said he loves seeing when a crowd is won over by them.
“Folks certainly have an expectation and then they see that it’s more of a spectacle, it’s very high-energy. The guys are really fun and funny. There’s a camaraderie on stage I think that really comes across and people just become sort of instant friends,” he said.
Coming back to St. Joseph to close out Imagine Eleven and celebrate two decades of rock means a lot, Riley said. He hopes people will have as much fun as they will have onstage.
“We hope that a lot of people will turn out to celebrate with us,” he said.
The concert is free and open to all ages. It is an alcohol-free event. People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
