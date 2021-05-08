While the pandemic hit touring artists hard, two singer-songwriters are seeing signs of life when it comes to performing.
“It’s been crazy now that things have started opening back up a little bit more,” Jillian Riscoe, a singer-songwriter from Kansas City, said.
With a new single out, “People in the World,” Riscoe will return to Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., on Saturday, May 8, with Nashville artist Kamber.
Channeling genre-mashing artists like PVRIS, Adele and 30 Seconds to Mars, Riscoe and Kamber’s concerts are known for their knack for mixing moody music with catchy melodies.
“It’s a vulnerable, emotional set from both of us. But it’s also light-hearted and fun,” Riscoe said.
Throughout the pandemic, Riscoe and Kamber bonded while they performed socially distanced concerts across the Midwest. They both share a love of rock and pop music that has bled into their music. Riscoe said there’s a lot more of a pop focus on her latest songs, like “People in the World” and 2020’s “Creatures of Habit.”
“’People in the World,’ there’s more of a dark pop (sound). There’s synths in it. So I’m exploring that side of things musically,” she said.
While their music might explore the darker edges of their emotions, the two artists’ shows are lightened up by their stage presence and extroverted nature.
“Our personalities are like ‘Yeah, we’re both emotional souls as artists, but we’re both bubbly and extroverted,’” Riscoe said.
The dual songwriter show is a return for the two to Unplugged after playing to an energetic crowd in scarier times. With vaccinations up and COVID numbers down, they’re hoping for a sunny, fun show.
“St. Joe and Unplugged has such a strong little community within just even that venue alone ... They’re a really tight-knit little community and they’re very welcoming,” Riscoe said.
With more shows and opportunities on the horizon, some of which were originally dashed away by COVID-19, they said St. Joe is a good start to a promising summer.
“I think there’s a whole renaissance of new projects, and artists, and bands, and shows, and tours and all that coming up. I’m seeing it already develop just here in the area, which is really, really exciting,” she said.
The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
