For the band Scruffy & The Janitors, 10 years has felt like a lifetime.
Playing its first show at The Rendezvous in March 2012, the band has been through a lot. Ten years later, it will return to that same stage for an anniversary concert.
“We grew up in a very unique environment and it’s been a very large part of my life ... There were some life-changing moments in there,” said lead singer Steven Foster.
Performing at The Rendezvous, 619 Felix St., at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the band will run through some of the highlights of its decade of material. Openers will include Zale Bledsoe and Almost Enemies.
Forming as a group of teenagers wanting to play Delta blues covers mixed with its own garage rock sound, the band quickly took off. A part of the rise of the local music scene in the 2010s, sharing bills with bands like Radkey, Dreamgirl and Eyelit, the band got a taste of fame with songs like “Shake It Off” and “Dirtleg” getting spins on Kansas City alt-rock radio.
“When we first started out, we came into such a supportive scene. And we also came into such a full, rich scene,” said guitarist Teriq Newton.
Performing at South By Southwest, opening for Kongos at The Midland in Kansas City and playing outside Arrowhead Stadium, the band’s members said it was a ride they did not imagine would happen to them.
“We really did enjoy all of the opportunities that we had during that renaissance,” Foster said. “Right now, I think we’ve all collectively agreed that we want to really dig into our more creative (side).”
No longer focusing on trying to catch the attention of record labels or radio, the band has reached a new point in its career where the members work at their own deliberate pace. After releasing 2018’s “Modeling is Hard,” they recorded a handful of horror-based singles, under the title of “Tales of the Underdark,” while also focusing on their separate professions.
“We’re kind of more focused on branching out and taking on more mature things, more challenging things that’s focused a lot more on the craft rather than just trying to write a hit song,” Newton said.
Before the band moves forward, it’s taking a look back. On March 2, the band released a rerecorded version of its song “Post Meridian,” off of its first album, “Pino.” Because of its poor audio quality, the band has kept that album off of streaming services. On its 10th anniversary, the members felt like it was time to release something from that time in their lives when they were all getting their musical footing.
“We never sold a single ‘Pino’ CD outside of St. Joe ... So we’ve been sitting on (‘Post Meridian’) and had no plans to release it but thought, ‘Oh, why not for our 10th anniversary?’” Newton said.
Much like releasing the single is a celebration of a decade as a band, the concert will be a way of saying thanks to the fans who watched them come up and others who never got to see them play.
“I’m excited to see some familiar faces, people I haven’t seen in years that I have learned a lot from just being a musician and watching them be a musician ... I’ve enjoyed the whole 10 years. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said drummer Trevin Newton.
Admission is $10. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
