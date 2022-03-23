When the Saint Joseph Symphony was booking its 2022-23 season, world events weren't expected to have an impact on the shows.
Originally titling its upcoming performance as "Tales From Russia," the invasion of Ukraine had symphony director Christopher Kelts rethinking how he wanted to frame the show.
"With everything that's going on globally, with (Vladimir) Putin invading a sovereign nation, Ukraine, it's made for some interesting discussions. Like, 'What do we do?'" he said.
The answer for the symphony was not changing the performance but recontextualizing it. Titled "Stories of Peter and Scheherazade," the show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
For the symphony, the retitling of the performance wasn't to paint over the fact that it features Russian music but to know that simply because art comes from a country ruled by a controversial leader doesn't mean it has no value.
"You want to be careful not to be involved in musical McCarthyism. Putin is not Russia, therefore Russian art will not be held hostage," Kelts said.
The concert will feature two classic, dynamic pieces: “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and the iconic “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev, narrated by Mayor Bill McMurray.
With the Rimsky-Korsakov piece, Kelts said he was drawn to it not only because of its masterful composition, but also its history. As part of a group of composers in the mid-to-late 1800s called The Mighty Handful, they worked together to create a national sound of Russian music.
"The great irony of this is that (the) subject matter has nothing to do with Russia whatsoever ... It has four large movements attached to it and each of these movements tell a story from 'One Thousand and One Nights,'" he said.
While the piece features no narrator, Kelts said Rimsky-Korsakov uses the music to tell a story and transport the audience across the globe.
"The piece itself is really well-written. If someone were to close their eyes and know that 'This is a festival in Baghdad' or 'This is a ship on the sea,' I believe that they will be able to see that in their mind because of what they're hearing on stage," he said.
With "Peter and The Wolf," Kelts said the interpretation will be more literal, with McMurray providing the context for the story and each character.
"This piece is really great because it features different characters. Of course, Peter and his grandfather, there's a third, there's a cat, there's a duck. All of those are represented by the different sections in the orchestra," he said.
While the piece may be familiar to many, there's an underlying commentary that feels relevant to today's news.
"There is an underlining story in this. It was kind of Prokofiev's way of making Peter kind of this unsung (hero) or defiant against communism because Prokofiev was not a member of the Communist Party under Stalin. And so he was kind of his way of musically showing strength against the Stalin regime," Kelts said.
Both are pieces and stories worth telling in a time of international turmoil. Kelts said the symphony is glad to show opposition to war against a sovereign country while recognizing the rich history of Russian art.
"It's made us think about the situation and how we can interact with our concert program in a meaningful and soulful way, and not to just play it as just another concert, but a concert that we can grow and learn from, as well as experiencing live music," he said.
Reserved seats are $15 to $45, student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
