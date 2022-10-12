In the first chamber concert series of its new administration, the Saint Joseph Symphony found joy in independence.
Assembling an impressive combination of symphony players and special guests, the chamber concert series put the show in the hands of its performers. It will do that again for its 2022-23 season.
“They are having the freedom to select the literature that they want to perform and that has just been delightful,” said Lori McAlister, managing director for the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Its latest concert will feature its woodwind section, including Meribeth Risebig on principal oboe, Claudia Risebig on principal bassoon, Randall Cunningham on principal clarinet, Sara Giovanelli on the horn and Lory Lacy on principal flute.
The concert will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave.
McAlister said the concert aims to give the symphony members something fun to perform while giving the audience a solid entry point into chamber music.
‘It’s certainly an accessible program,” she said. “It’s going to be a really fun, light-hearted afternoon of music with a nice variety,” she said. “It’s all designed to showcase the woodwinds at their best and we’re just delighted to have so many of our principal players that are part of this quintet.”
The featured pieces will include “Three Shanties” by Malcolm Arnold, “Little Fugue in G minor” by J.S. Bach and “Pop Goes the Weasel” by Leo Sowerby.
Making sure that each chamber concert is unique is imperative for both the performers and the audience. In its previous season, the concert series dabbled in genres including Baroque music and special shows where performers would dress up as Mozart.
“It’s definitely been presentations out of the norm. Giving the players the chance to select what they want to present has just really opened up some opportunities for us that we would have never been able to program it without their participation,” she said.
Those intimidated by either the scope of the symphony’s music or the large venue should feel at home at the performance. McAlister said she hopes it opens them up to new sounds.
“If someone is maybe thinking about attending one of our mainstage shows at the Missouri Theater but really doesn’t know what to expect in person, this is a great way to dip your toe in the water and get started,” she said.
Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for students. They are available by calling 816-233-7701 or visiting saintjosephsymphony.org.
