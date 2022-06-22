In between its seasons, the Saint Joseph Symphony hopes a free community concert will keep people engaged with music in the summer.
Hosting "Baroque, Brass & Bebop," the symphony chamber show will highlight a combination of trumpets and piano, creating a sound different from what people might expect.
"I think what they're going to experience is probably a lot of music that they have not encountered before," said Lori McAlister, managing director for the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Featuring Bill Richardson and Bob Harvey on trumpet and Jiwon Choi on piano, the concert will be performed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St.
McAlister said when it comes to concerts like this, the performers are given creative freedom to make it what they want.
"When the artists come up with these wonderful variety programs, it's really fun to see what they find because we really want to encourage them to select pieces that will be fun to play and really allow them to shine in a way that being part of the bigger orchestra doesn't always necessarily allow for," she said.
The concert will feature a collection of pieces ranging from touching sonatas to tunes brimming with energy.
"(People should) come with an adventuresome spirit, I would say, because it's impossible for me to categorize it. I think there's a little something for everyone that is going to be part of the program ... It'll just be a fun afternoon," McAlister said.
The concert is also a way for the symphony to highlight the talents of its members, so when people come back to see them with the larger orchestra they feel a connection to them and are rooting them on.
"It's a fantastic experience to hear each of these three players. They're all classically trained, so the musicianship is going to be exceptional," McAlister said. "It's a chance to get to know them better in an intimate setting and really see what they have to offer."
With the help of sponsors and First Christian Church, the symphony is elated to offer this concert to the public at no cost and get people closer to the music than they likely have been in the past.
"The seating is in the half round, both on the floor and in the balcony, so there really is not a bad seat in the house for watching or listening," McAlister said.
After packing the house for a free concert in November 2021, McAlister said she's hoping they can do it again.
"Last November, we had such a wonderful turnout, 155 people came. We were delighted. The energy in the room was so great when everyone left and we're just thankful for the opportunity to offer it again," she said.
The concert is free and open to all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.