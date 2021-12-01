The Rendezvous bar is the pride and joy of owner Jimmy Green. Deciding to make changes to it was not an easy decision.
With carpeting that local musician Todd Cooper once said “gives me nightmares” and murals that had become outdated, Rendezvous employees like Bethanie Bray felt it was time for a change.
“Bethanie just wouldn’t drop it ... So I said, ‘OK. OK. Where do we start?’” Green said.
With an updated look that includes newly painted walls, new flooring and some technology upgrades to the bar, the business, located at 619 Felix St., will reintroduce itself to visitors on Dec. 3 and 4 with a grand re-opening and customer appreciation nights. Both nights will feature karaoke.
Making the changes to the bar came with pain of all kinds, from physical to financial to mental. For several weeks, Green, along with Bray and fellow employee Amanda Stoner, painted over the old murals, tore up the carpet near the stage and installed tile. Professional floor installers set the new flooring for the bar.
“I was in so much pain,” Green said. “But I feel better this week. I still got some trimming to do around the floor, but I’m not going to do it this week because I don’t want to be walking around Friday and Saturday like (imitates his back in severe pain). I want to enjoy it.”
Green and his employees are ready to enjoy it. Running the Rendezvous for 28 years, the updates are some of the biggest changes the bar has seen. While Green was afraid it would lose its dive bar feel, he retained the vibe with signature red lighting and stage walls covered in old concert posters and flyers.
“I put my foot down with the stage. The posters on the stage are staying. I said ‘I’ll give up the murals. But I’m not giving up the posters,’” he said laughing.
Looking at the bar, Green takes pride in the adjustments. The walls look bigger and cleaner, with LED lights and 3D art accenting the space. Green also said the space feels bigger with the new flooring.
“It makes it look a little bigger. Everybody that’s commented on it said that, and it looks wider,” he said.
Having seen many bars on Felix Street come and go, Green said one thing that won’t change is the Rendezvous’ location or how the staff treats its customers.
“There’s not much Downtown as far as nightlife, so when people are going out Downtown, they’re coming here just because I’ve been here, so they know I’m here and they know exactly where I’m at. I haven’t moved,” he said.
Because Green is there all the time, he said he wants people to feel welcome and safe.
“I’ve been lucky with all the customers I have. I think some of that is because we welcome everybody,” he said. “People have told me that ‘We come here because we feel welcome and we feel safe.’ That’s what I want.”
The events are free and open to everyone 21 and older.
