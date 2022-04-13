Local rapper Blade Lake wants to see unity in St. Joseph’s hip-hop scene.
Combining seasoned St. Joseph veterans with newer talent, a hip-hop show being held on Saturday, April 16, at the Rendezvous, aims to achieve that goal.
“It’s beautiful to see. I can’t tell you what it’s gonna be like on that night, but I can tell you that it’s gonna be nothing short of greatness,” Lake said.
Titled “Smoke Show,” the concert will be held at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the bar and venue at 619 Felix St.
With DJ Rudy C spinning the tunes, the show will feature Lake along with his fellow hip-hop cohorts AOS, 7evensofuego and Ahmad Da God, as well as The Rolling Stoners and Smithboi.
Lake said the lineup coming together smoothly means a lot because it serves as a sign of camaraderie and perseverance in a scene where artists tend to come and go.
“When I started doing this, all I wanted to do was show love to the people I looked up to locally,” he said. “Overall, I’m just excited to do it and share the stage with so many great artists.”
A part of the local hip-hop scene for about a decade, Lake said he’s proud of the evolution he’s made as an artist and the connections he’s had with artists like 7evensofuego. His time spent in the scene has come to the point where he’s getting nostalgic about it, which will be the focus of one of his next projects, “Alero,” named after his Oldsmobile Alero.
“That was my first car. It got me around to do this music stuff, like at my first show at the Buffalo Bar close to 10 years ago. Not only that, there’s so many memories within that car that I no longer have,” he said
Lake also is working with 7evensofuego on an upcoming project. Along with all of that, he’s anticipating what the other artists on the bill are wanting to debut and show off.
“We’ve got a lot of great talent on there ... And I’m sure everyone has new music that they can’t wait to display,” he said.
Lake also promises he will live up to his reputation as a rager.
“I rage all day. I love keeping the crowd entertained. If they’re jumping, I’m jumping, and if I’m jumping, and they’re not jumping, they’re gonna jump. That’s what you can expect from that on Saturday,” he said.
The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.