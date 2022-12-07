A special Christmas show will mark the first time two master musicians have collaborated.
Performing a mixture of baroque and mainstream holiday songs, pianist Joy Mentzel and guitarist Anthony Glise are excited about their dual show.
“I really think this is going to be an exceptional event for not only Wyatt Park Baptist, but for the St. Joseph community,” Glise said.
Performing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 S. Leonard Road, their Christmas Concert is promising to be a unique show.
Both musicians share similarities in touring the U.S., as well as performing internationally. Mentzel’s credits include concerts in Japan and Poland, as well as playing recitals at prestigious venues and orchestras like the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and the Kennedy Center.
Glise is an accomplished author, composer and performer, playing concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. While he normally doesn’t perform Christmas shows, when presented with the chance to work with Mentzel, he jumped at it.
“Joy is an extremely accomplished pianist and it’s going to be very exciting to work with her onstage,” he said.
While the two will close the show with a collaboration, the performance first will feature Glise playing Renaissance and Baroque music in the spirit of Christmas, while Mentzel will offer more recognizable pieces of the season as a solo pianist.
Glise said while the two have a nice rapport, they won’t be able to collaborate in person until the day of the show, making it even more exciting. Teaching music in France, he said that’s not an uncommon occurrence.
“They rehearse (and) if you do the work, it’s fine,” he said. “We have an exceptional rapport because we have such similar backgrounds. And we’ll walk on stage and it will be great.”
Much like two getting together for an improv jam, the concert will have them locking into a groove that only musicians can understand. When that happens, Glise expects some instrumental Christmas magic.
“The crazy thing is, especially with classical music, when you walk into a situation like this, you may have never met the person, you may not know them, you may not even know what they look like. But if you know the background’s solid, it’s gonna be a great concert,” he said.
