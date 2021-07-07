When it comes to the local music scene, a local acoustic duo may secretly be one of its biggest success stories.
After jamming in a basement, the duo of Jeff Schneider and Anthony Moon decided to take their act live at a local Savannah, Missouri, barbecue place. Suddenly, they’re playing a ton of shows in the area.
“By the end of the night, we had eight people try to book us for more shows. We’re like, ‘I guess we have a band here,’” Schneider said.
Having played on almost every stage in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas, the team of Schneider, also known as “Oxy,” and Moon, the “Moron” of the two, the duo’s latest show will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Southwest Noyes Boulevard and Messanie Street for the latest installment of Parties on the Parkway.
One of the joys of being in Oxymoron is the ability to keep the audience on its toes. While its wheelhouse is firmly planted in ’90s music, Schneider said the duo loves keeping the audience guessing what genre it will cover.
“Part of why we call ourselves Oxymoron is because our genre is so completely (mixed up). Like, you show up thinking we’re a country band or you think we’re a rock band and before you leave, we’re playing rap. We really do play all genres, all decades,” Schneider said.
While cover bands are nothing new to the area, the concept of an acoustic duo doing them is a fairly unique one to St. Joseph. Add to that the playful banter of “Oxy” and “Moron” as they talk in between songs or make up songs on the spot and it’s a light, funny experience.
“The nice thing about this show is everyone is going to be surprised just like we are when funny things happen. Because a lot of people ask if we rehearse it, we don’t. We just sing about what’s happening in the moment, whether it’s making fun of each other or singing about something funny happening in the crowd, it’s a surprise for us all of the time,” Schneider said.
To be able to do that and have some fun on the side, Schneider said it’s a dream for both of them.
“People have taken such a liking to us doing what we love, and we’re making money. It’s amazing,” Schneider said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, we’re just going to have fun on the weekend.’ It probably would classify as a part-time job, but we love it too much to ever call it a job.”
The event is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph. It open to all ages and admission is free. Some food and beverage vendors are cash-only.
