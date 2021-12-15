The Christmas spirit is back for the New Generation Singers.
After taking a year off from its annual Christmas shows, the group will be performing two concerts on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.
“It’s great to see the kids and kind of get back to somewhat normalcy. And kind of bring Christmas back to to St. Joe,” said Chad Carlson, a New Generation Singers sponsor.
Titled “Be The Light,” the concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. both nights at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2711 Ashland Ave.
The concerts are focused on the importance of being a beacon of hope during a dark time. Leading up to the concert, the group has been highlighting its members and the local “lights” of hope they shine on the community through organizations like the Noyes Home for Children, emergency workers and Robidoux Resident Theatre.
“It’s great to show the kids and what they do for our community. (They don’t) just come and sing with the New Generation Singers, they’re also active within the community,” Carlson said.
For the concerts, the group will be performing a mixture of positive traditional songs and some new pieces.
“It’s going to be a really fun and upbeat, but also spotlight some of our singers and their talents. It’s really going to be a great, uplifting show,” Carlson said.
The hope is that people will be inspired by others and God’s love during this season and remember that hope is alive in the community.
“We’re all about spreading God’s love within our community,” Carlson said. “I hope this is an opportunity for the community to get into the Christmas spirit of the real reason for the season — the birth of Jesus.”
The concerts are free and open to the public.
