St. Joseph musical duo Tyler and Cheyenne Giles don’t consider their concerts as much of a performance as they do a date.
“We just get to ride together and talk and have that time just to hang out. And then even on stage together, we just talk to each other ... Tell jokes to each other and laugh and have fun,” Cheyenne Giles said.
While the talks might be humorous, the original songs are usually serious, tackling subjects like picking up the pieces after deep heartbreak on Tyler’s latest single, the new version of “Time Don’t Heal,” with Cheyenne on backing vocals.
“There was at some point in playing shows, I realized I needed to lighten things up a little bit or I’m never going to get another gig,” Tyler Giles said laughing.
The good news: They can be serious in the music and silly onstage, as they’ve gained an audience in St. Joseph and Kansas City, performing a mixture of their original country and rock songs, as well as cover tunes. They will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.
In their relationship, Tyler and Cheyenne said music has played a big role, whether it’s them performing or playing each other some tunes they enjoy.
“We have like a really perfect Venn diagram of the things we’re interested in,” Tyler Giles said. “Then, there’s also things that she brought to me that I wasn’t familiar with, like Broadway stuff and show tunes. Then I brought Metallica.”
While both were performers on their own, they discovered they worked well playing live together in late 2020. From there, they’ve performed around the area and beyond and started recording at their home in St. Joseph.
Putting that recording space together was not always easy, Tyler Giles said.
“I’ve been a part of more than 40 albums from different artists of various capacities, (so) I had a high standard of what I expected it to sound like and it just took me a long time to get to that point,” he said.
The results are in the product, with the new version of “Time Don’t Heal” sounding well-produced, yet intimate.
While the single had been previously released, Tyler Giles said it serves as a reintroduction of him as an artist, along with the talent and support of his wife.
“Cheyenne helped a ton with building the confidence to get ‘Time to Heal’ out ... I really wanted to release it as like, ‘This is what it is now, like three years later, four years later, five years later.’ And reintroduce what I’m doing in a kind of a different context and with Cheyenne as my partner,” he said.
Tyler Giles plans on releasing several more singles, with the next one, “This Time Around,” dropping on March 25.
