For a local singer-songwriter, 2020 was a time of self-reflection and creativity.
Forced to quarantine for 14 days in mid-2020, Matt Coman did something he hadn’t in a long time — he picked up his guitar and started writing.
“I had all this free time. I was sitting in my house, so I brought my amp upstairs,” he said.
The result is the moody, blistering rock album “help is not on the way,” Coman’s first in six years. He’ll be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., with his father, Michael Coman.
When Matt Coman last released an album, 2015’s folk-tinged “Crooked Moon,” the local music scene was exploding with bands and artists. Like many of the artists of that time, Coman slowly stepped away from the scene to work a full-time job and raise his family.
“I got really invested in my job, and then I had a kid, so I really wasn’t making much music. Then when I got put in quarantine, I had all that free time and (the song “Behind The Wall”) was just the first thing that came out, and that kind of snowballed,” he said.
Mixing the crunchy guitars of shoegaze bands like My Bloody Valentine with the rage of groups like “In Utero”-era Nirvana, the album features Coman unleashing a series of songs about insecurity and anger, like “The Shape” and “The Americans,” with slower, more contemplative songs like The Smashing Pumpkins-esque “Wolf At The Door” and the closer “Silhouettes.”
For Coman, it was a return to the basics of rock and pop music that he loves.
“I used to get into a really bad habit of drawing out songs. Now, it’s getting them whittled down to exactly where they need to be. So that was a big thing for this was just trying to write really kind of simple, catchy, short songs,” he said.
While Coman wrote, performed and produced the album, he’s not sure how or when he’ll be able to perform it live. For his show with his father, he said he might perform one song off of the album, with a majority of the set being their usual favorites.
“I haven’t really figured out a way to translate that stuff to an acoustic format yet. So it’s going to be really mellow (with) some of his originals and then just a lot of covers,” he said. “We’re going to do some modern stuff and some classic stuff like The Beatles and Neil Young,”
Performing with his dad for more than a decade, Coman said it’s a privilege to grow up with him onstage.
“He’s just really good, and he’s got such a great sensibility for what fits in a song,” he said. “Being around him, it’s still really inspiring. Any time you get around somebody that you respect and is just that talented, it’s very humbling.”
The concert is free and open to the public.
