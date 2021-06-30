Tarot card readings are typically done to foresee the future, answer a question or seek guidance.
It’s fitting that on their debut EP, the Tarot-themed “Major Arcana,” Indigo does all of that, mainly because they’ve been asking themselves a lot of questions in the process of recording it.
Growing up listening to a mixture of punk and hip-hop, Indigo blends the sonic attributes of rap with the snarling, chip-on-their-shoulder attitude of rock music.
“I try to take like the musical stylings, the melodic structures, the flows that a lot of these artists that I like having and just implement my own lyrics and style into it,” Indigo said.
Indigo will celebrate the release of “Major Arcana” with a concert at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Tim Leland will open.
For the past two years, Indigo has been finding a voice in music, opening for bands that range from straightforward rock to off-the-wall hip-hop at venues in St. Joseph.
“I do try to (collaborate with as many bands) as possible, at least the people who are willing to work with me. And more importantly than that, it means bridging genres. I don’t like to do just hip hop shows, I honestly prefer to work with rock alternative punk artists in town,” Indigo, who uses the pronouns they/them, said.
Since coming out as non-binary, Indigo said they’ve felt both freedom as a person able to live the truth and some reluctance from others that don’t understand it.
On the song “The Fool Reversed,” a reference to The Fool card in Tarot and how its meaning can be subverted when it’s in the reversed position, Indigo explains their own personal and artistic journey.
“In a lot of ways, that song represents the beginning of my journey as a non-binary person. In the past year, I’ve lost two close relationships, in no small part due to me coming out of the closet. I’ve had a lot of familial issues,” they said. “(But) the support that I’ve received from my father and mother specifically has been overwhelming though and that’s really what that song means to me.”
On other songs like the single “The Hermit,” Indigo tackles his issues with his image, PTSD and self-worth. They admit that without music, they’re not sure how they would unpack it.
“Music is a coping mechanism for me. It’s the way that I’m able to sort through and assess my trauma and figure out a course to plot through it that won’t drive me more insane,” they said.
To be able to reach others and show that the local music scene is accepting and they’re not alone, Indigo said that means a lot to them. While they look to spread love, they also said this show will have some selfish motives.
“The (concerts) are all something I do for fun, to spread happiness. But this one’s for me. It’s going to be a party. I’m going to have some fun,” they said.
The concert is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
