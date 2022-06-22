St. Joseph singer-songwriter Kristin Hamilton can’t wait to come back to her old stomping grounds.
Armed with a new band, album and sound, the former Under The Big Oak Tree member is happy to come home after touring the Kansas City area.
“It’s given me some confidence that maybe I lacked before, especially in sharing my songs that I’ve written. I’m not as hesitant to share those originals and it feels really good,” she said.
Performing as Kristin Hamilton & The Heat, the band will perform a special matinee show starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.
One of the last times a St. Joseph stage witnessed Hamilton performing was in 2019 when Under The Big Oak Tree called it quits. Following that amicable split, Hamilton started writing and performing songs at her home during the start of the pandemic.
Channeling a mixture of classic country, ’70s folk and soul, Hamilton knew she was on to something. All she needed was the right people to fill out the sound. That’s when she met the members who would become the band: Jessica Salley, Greg Gagnon and Leah Sproul of Cowtown Country Club and Devon Teran of The Timbers.
“We really shaped all these songs in the studio, which was completely different than my time with Under The Big Oak Tree,” she said. “In Under The Big Oak Tree, we came in with songs that were already arranged and ready. These came in with just like really stripped-down tunes. And Greg Gagnon is a composer and he wrote some orchestral string parts for (my) kids to play. It became much bigger than just my little songs.”
The result is Hamilton’s solo album, “Touch of Blue.” Released on May 1, the band has been performing around the Kansas City area, most recently at festivals like Boulevardia.
“We were sweating buckets. It was an early set, but it was just ridiculously hot. But somehow, it just kind of made us rock harder,” she said.
While Hamilton said it’s a joy and privilege to perform songs that she wrote, it’s an even bigger accomplishment for her to share the stage with such seasoned musicians.
“They all have music degrees. They are wonderful, wonderful singers and amazing instrumentalists. I’m just a lucky gal,” she said.
To be able to come back to St. Joseph with both her musical and actual family, Hamilton said it’s going to be a celebratory barn burner.
“I’m excited to bring this to my hometown. We’ve got a whole day planned. We’re going to go to St. Joe Boot. We’re going to go to The Lucky Tiger. I’m hoping to see a lot of familiar faces,” she said.
