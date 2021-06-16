Blues, country, rock, disco — no genre’s off-limits to the Kansas City cover band All Stars.
For drummer Will Hawkins, that means keeping its audience on its toes by never letting it know what song the band will play next.
“When we go into these different restaurants and bars, people don’t know what to expect. They immediately think we’re going to play R&B. And then when (lead singer) Andre (Reyes) opens his mouth, and then it sounds like Hank Williams, they go ‘What...?’” he said.
The group will return to St. Joseph at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series. The show is free and open to all ages.
Hawkins said while the band members have been friends for two decades, it took a generous amount of prodding to get them all together. For the quartet, which includes Reyes on keyboards and lead vocals, Hawkins on drums, Michael Gomez on guitar and Freddy Gonzales on bass and vocals, it all started in St. Joseph.
“Back in November of 2019, we played our first gig (in St. Joseph). So we had no idea what we were getting into and so we go up, we got to try it out. And the first day, it just became a great situation,” Hawkins said.
Packing shows in St. Joseph and Kansas City, the group has expanded its base during the past five years.
“I’ve known these guys for a long time and I just hadn’t played in a band with them. I call them up and I say, ‘Hey, guys want to do this?’ And we did it. Next thing to know, here we are five years later ... we play all over the Midwest now,” Hawkins said.
Performing songs ranging from Prince to Johnny Cash to The Spinners, the band puts no limits on what genre it will play.
“We want to be able to play songs that in 1980 when you were in high school, you go ‘Oh, man, that was one of my favorite songs.’ Or in 2000, you said ‘I like that song,’” Hawkins said.
One of the songs Hawkins expects to get a big pop is John Cougar Mellencamp’s “Cherry Bomb.”
“It’s that song for that age group, that 35 to 65 age group ... They can relate to that song. They love it, man. They just love it,” he said.
The Sounds of Summer show will feel like a homecoming concert, Hawkins said.
“Expect the unexpected. We’ve got some new stuff that we’ve added. So they’ll just have to wait and see the Friday night,” he said.
