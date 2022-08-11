Sometimes, it’s the differences in a band that can make it stronger and more unique.
For the blues-punk duo The Stroppers, the influences are stark.
Drummer Jasmina Bonilla is inspired by punk and ‘90s grunge. Guitarist and vocalist Joel Monroe draws more from ‘70s Chicago blues artist Hound Dog Taylor and Jimi Hendrix.
“I’m definitely more punk than Joel is. He’s more of a traditionalist than I am,” Bonilla said.
Listeners can hear those sounds come together when The Stroppers return to Sk8bar, 501 Francis St., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with Scruffy & The Janitors.
In 2016, Monroe and Bonilla formed The Stroppers after playing in a variety of different bands. While Bonilla played bass, Monroe needed a drummer for the sound he wanted to create, so she switched instruments.
“It was a situation of convenience. He needed a drummer and I was available to do that,” Bonilla said.
Since then, the two combined their different musical backgrounds into a loud, blistering showcase of musicianship and fun at its live shows, including two previous concerts at Sk8bar.
“It’s just nice to like be around a crowd that really digs you and support you and acts excited when your band comes to town,” Bonilla said.
While the pandemic hindered the band’s attempt to tour behind its self-titled debut album, its upcoming follow-up, “Zenith,” scheduled for release on Oct. 2, has hopes of full tours of big, entertaining shows to support it. St. Joseph will get the first crack at hearing what it will sound like.
“We’ve got our single ‘Burned,’ we’re gonna play it on Saturday live for the first time, which is really exciting. Some songs that we haven’t played yet that I’m excited about ... I’m really excited to play ‘Spider’ when we finally get to. ... Then we have a song called ‘Lucid Dream,’ which is really cool,” Bonilla said.
Monroe added: “Just the whole album, I’m really excited to start playing.”
At a Stroppers show, it’s not unusual to see Monroe pulling some Jimi Hendrix-like moves, like playing his guitar over his head or behind his back, while Bonilla lays down a ferocious beat like her hero Janet Weiss, the former drummer for the indie rock band Sleater-Kinney.
“My biggest thing is I always want to make an emotional connection just with whatever we do with our songs and everything,” Monroe said. “Just as long as we’re connecting with the audience on some emotional level, that’s always that’s always my goal,” he said.
Log In
