In rock music, some classics are built to stand the test of time.
For the rock band Kansas, its landmark album remains the multiplatinum "Point of Know Return," spawning hits like the title track and "Dust In The Wind."
Performing the album in full, as well as other hits and deep cuts, the band will make a stop at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
Consisting of original members Phil Ehart and Rich Williams, as well as long-time Kansas bassist and guitarists Billy Greer and David Ragsdale and newer members vocalist Ronnie Platt and keyboardist Tom Brislin, the band promises to bring the Kansas energy fans have loved for decades.
Before they hit the stage, Brislin took some time out to talk about being a new member of Kansas and what people should expect from the show. The conversation has been condensed for clarity and space.
St. Joe Live: What's it like for all of you to tour this area where there's Kansas roots?
Brislin: I'm from New Jersey, so it's a little bit different for me ... But I feel that the band definitely still has that connection to the Midwest and the heartland. And there's just a special connection to the music, especially.
SJL: What attachment did you have to "Point of Know Return," even before becoming a member of the band?
TB: I was raised on '70s rock. My sisters and my brother played all of the '70s music for me. (It was) some of the first music I ever heard, bands like Foreigner and Kansas and Yes and Zeppelin. It was my first introduction to music, so it's always had a special place in my heart.
SJL: I was listening to an interview where you talked about (original Kansas keyboardist) Kerry (Livgren) watching you play. What was it like getting feedback from him?
TB: Yeah, no pressure. Right? (Laughs) That's a great feeling to know that the person who composed this music feels like it's in good hands. And that's what I endeavor to do every night is just play this music as good as I can and just bring it to life to the best of my ability. So yeah, that was a good shot in the arm (laughs) going to the source.
SJL: You're performing the album in full, but there's also other songs. What's it like to put a setlist together, whether it's songs from (the 2020 album) "The Absence of Presence" or the classic songs?
TB: Phil Ehart and Richard Williams know better than anybody what the pulse is like for a Kansas show and they've put together so many setlists over the years and they have a special intuition when it comes to putting together the overall show. And we have such a vast catalog to draw from.
For me, having some of the new songs from "Absence of Presence" in this set is a real thrill because I was a co-writer on those songs, and for them to have enough faith in this music and for the audience to be as interested in the new music as they have been, it's been great for me.
SJL: Why do you think Kansas and "Point of Know Return" endures decades later?
TB: This was in that special time for rock music. Just having that record on the turntable was a special part of so many peoples' lives and there's a combination of the nostalgia factor, of people hearing the music and being transported back to a special time in their life. But also just the fact that the music endures, there's enough substance to it that new generations can get into it as well. I think a lot of these bands that took chances, especially Kansas, and having enduring hooks and hit songs, it leads to the longevity.
SJL: With any band, when there's member changes, it can feel like you have to win longtime fans over. What does it mean to you when you impress them and get them on your side?
TB: That's really one of the reasons why we have to be on point because we know the legacy of this group. And we know how special that music is, as I mentioned before, so it's on us to just make the best show we possibly can and make those longtime Kansas fans feel proud and just give them that energy that they've loved for so many years.
Tickets are $35 to $125. They are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.
