For the past year, the Kansas City punk band Here’s To The Life has been amped up to release new music.
Between COVID-19 cases rising during the winter and supply chain issues, that process took longer than expected.
“Our CDs we didn’t get until maybe a week before the (album release) show started. So that was pretty stressful because we had ordered them a while back,” said Patrick Moses Rivera, lead singer for the band.
With Rivera’s roots in St. Joseph, he’s excited to bring the band back with new material as it celebrates the release of its latest album, “Forward Motion,” at 9 p.m., Saturday, April 2 at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St. The St. Joseph rock band Almost Enemies will open.
The album comes with an expanded sound, as Rivera, Drew Huffman and bassist Mati Mat will be joined by new member Aaron Garcia live for the first time in St. Joseph. Rivera said his addition to the band’s ’90s punk and hip-hop feel has allowed Here’s To The Life to explore more creative sounds.
“That was a big, big step forward in the way we sound. Not just on the album, but live shows as well ... We can just explore new territories as a four-piece that we can do as a three-piece,” he said.
As a four-piece band, Rivera said there are two songs in particular he’s excited for people to hear. The first is the blazing-fast punk song “Antisocial Traffic.”
“That’s just really fun to play live. And it’s fun to have all four of us play it because ... There’s just certain parts of the song that don’t sound the same or don’t work the same without having all four members there,” he said.
The other song: The slower, more instrumental-based “Dreamwalker” is one the band won’t be playing at the show but the members want to see how people react to it.
“It’s just a little bit different than what we’re used to doing ... Aaron, his guitar parts and mine are just completely different, but they complement each other so well,” he said.
Another thing the band is anticipating: playing in a skateboard shop and bar. With a skateboarder on the cover of “Forward Motion,” it makes sense.
“We’re a band of skaters so we want to play in a place called Sk8bar. It literally just fits our vibe,” Rivera said laughing.
While some bands have gone full digital, Rivera said Here’s To The Life still embraces its ‘90s aesthetic and mindset, down to releasing the album on CD with the jewel case and packaging. He hopes it’s a nice blast to the past for listeners and everyone who comes out to see the show.
“I feel like we just made (the album) happen to kind of reflect on our youth with a more mature sound,” he said. “I feel like you can put on our album and play ‘Tony Hawk (Pro Skater)’ and when you listen to it, you feel like you’re listening to the soundtrack. It just kind of hits you in that time period.”
Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
