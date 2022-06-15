It’s been almost three years since the hip-hop group Dolewite has played in the city where the band began.
Playing the Sounds of Summer concert series, the group will jam on some biggest hits of the 1990s and 2000s in Downtown St. Joseph.
“It’s going to be all the same favorites from the day. It’s never the right night to cut out House of Pain. So it will be high energy,” said drummer Mike “Sumo” Bransfield.
The concert will be part of the “Summer Night Downtown” experiences, with participating local businesses and restaurants offering special evening shopping hours. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
The group started in 2006 as a joke that the members should cover some hip-hop songs to see how people respond. Sixteen years later, the band is performing on stages like the Uptown Theater in Kansas City.
While the group took a break during the start of the pandemic in 2020, Bransfield said its return has been a shot of energy through the band.
“I do feel like the band is probably tighter now than it’s ever been,” he said. “It just seems like it’s dialed in really well. It’s really easy to do when you’ve got crowds that are as playful as we get. We’re very lucky.”
Through the years, the band has experienced some hardships, from health problems with the band to the untimely death of its production engineer, Zach Aaron, earlier this year. Bransfield said the outpouring of support and positive energy keeps them going. They want to give that right back to the city where it started.
“Everybody’s been so pent up, every show seems like it’s just a huge relief for people. It’s fun to get to do that. So we’re looking forward to hopefully bringing a little bit of that back to the hometown,” Bransfield said.
The show is free and open to all ages. People are encouraged to bring a chair or towel to sit on.
