In its almost decadelong run, Grindstone Creek has become the St. Joseph music scene’s most dependable rock band.
Consisting of members with their hands in multiple projects, the group is a melting pot of influences, from country to southern rock to metal.
“You can only hang on to one sound for so long before you want something new, and I think fusion is a big thing right now. Every subgenre got triggered by another genre. There’s just lots of variety and lots of opportunity,” said bassist Jason Johnson.
The band will celebrate Johnson’s birthday with a “50th Birthday Bash” concert at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. The rock band Monday’s Child will open.
For Johnson, the concert isn’t as much of a birthday celebration as it is a testament to the band’s longevity and the community it’s created along the way.
“We’ve got some of the most gracious and kind and supportive fans that I’ve ever known. And to be with them is another one of those (reasons) why I love being in this band,” he said.
The band includes lead singer Kari Crow, guitarists Sir Timothy Groce and Chad O’Callaghan, Johnson on bass and Brian Smith on drums. For most of them, the band is one of several acts in which they perform.
When the band formed nine years ago, it was an almost completely different lineup during a time when the St. Joseph music scene was thriving. As band members got switched out and fellow bands broke up, Smith, the sole original member of the group, slowly gathered a lineup of musicians that worked well together.
“It’s the excitement we have. It’s not a chore to get together. We look forward to it. We’re happy to meet and jam. Even if we haven’t rehearsed in a while, or whatever the case may be, we’re excited to just kind of be in the same room and just create and play,” he said.
While the band is busy mixing the followup to its debut album, 2018’s “Lowdown, Dirty and Mean,” it’s been working on a slew of potential new songs, including a third LP and a possible Christmas album.
“There’s no shortage of creativity and new material and that’s amazing. That’s hard to find,” Johnson said.
Celebrating his 50th birthday, Johnson, who also plays in bands like the island-themed Kalani & The Mainlanders, said the St. Joseph music scene has changed his life. He’s overjoyed and thankful when venue owners like Steve and Christina Grimes, who run Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, welcome him onto their stages.
While there have been setbacks for all of the band’s members in their journey, Johnson said the important thing has always been to focus on the positive aspects of life and being together.
“There’s so many things trying to stop you from meeting your goals that you just got to spend time being grateful for the opportunity rather than shooting yourself in the foot with negativity,” he said.
Going into his 50th trip around the sun, Johnson said celebrating with the people he loves and Grindstone Creek providing the soundtrack is all he could want.
“I don’t care about presents and unwrapping gifts and stuff. I care about everybody getting together and just celebrating together this music that came from us,” he said.
Admission to the concert is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.