After a decade of being away from St. Joseph, it’s time for a legendary local metal band to turn the “Power” on.
Reuniting for a one-night-only concert, Full Power will bring the energy, angst and hard rock back for the performance of a lifetime.
“I hope it’s a really, really cool ride down memory lane and maybe (fans) can still get a little aggression out like they used to,” said guitarist Todd Cooper.
The band will perform with opener The Devil & The Southern Fellowship at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.
By the show of a lifetime, Cooper really means it. For years, Full Power was his life. Formed in middle school between Cooper and drummer Bill Blizzard, the group came up at a time when metal bands in the area were unheard of in St. Joseph. Over time, they built up a heavy buzz in areas like Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas.
With releases like “Counterclockwise” and “One of Many, All the Same,” they tried to capitalize on it, sending out albums to record labels.
“It was during a time when the kind of music we played was so far out of fashion that nobody cared,” Cooper said.
During that time in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was one glimmer of hope: an acknowledgment from Roadrunner Records, which was then known for signing heavier acts like Machine Head and Type O Negative. Once again, changing trends had them passing on Full Power.
“That was when the (‘Silver Side Up’) Nickelback record was on its way to however many millions. I think they were looking for more radio-type stuff like that. It was just kind of weird timing all around,” Cooper said.
While Cooper does wonder if things would have played out differently with a variety of factors, the fact is that everyone, including guitarist Dave Matt Cooper and Blizzard are still friends and enjoy playing together. Along with that band, Cooper, Blizzard and bassist Chris Schmidt found success almost by accident, playing in the ‘80s tribute band Blue Oyster Culture Club.
“The fact that we’re all still friends is something that’s a big deal to me,” Cooper said. “It shows me that what we created was bigger than four guys making music. Because so many of us are still friends and people met their wives because of this band and their children because of this band. And that’s a big deal to me too, just the kind of the legacy aspect of it.”
Being able to practice together again and reminisce on times when they opened for bands like Prong, Failure and Exodus, it’s a joy that Cooper hopes will show at the concert.
“Everything that we mean to people, it’s something that I don’t take for granted. It’s just amazing that people still remember us,” he said.
Admission is $10. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
