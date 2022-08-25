If there’s a dueling piano show in St. Joseph, chances are it will sell out.
That’s the situation that Heartland Dueling Pianos owner Tony Baragona has witnessed when he’s come to the area.
“You’re making the audience part of the show instead of ‘I’m the star. You’re watching me,’” he said. “It just comes down to playing a song and leaving holes in and just letting them have it.”
Audiences will have two chances to catch Baragona’s show with his partner Tammy Stains on Saturday, Aug. 27. The duo will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Hazel’s Downtown, 310 N. Third St., and at 9 p.m. at Geneo’s Pizza and Pub, 809 Francis St.,
Performing since he was young, Baragona’s started working full-time as a dueling piano artist in 2000. He admits that as a job, it’s fun. But as a musician, it’s not his live performance of choice.
“I don’t like the format. It’s like, if I’m gonna go listen to music, I want to see somebody play a song good. I don’t want to hear somebody just doing a bastardized version of it on piano,” he said.
Looking at dueling pianos from the abstract, he does see the appeal and it has little to do with his or Stains’ skills as musicians.
“All we’re doing is facilitating them to hear the song and how it really goes. So once we get started playing it, they’re good with it. I think they also like the fact that they can request songs, and there’s a good shot that you’re going to get it played,” he said.
While some might expect Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” to be the top request, Baragona said they might be surprised there’s another song that almost always gets suggested.
“(Neil Diamond)’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ It almost (always comes) up. I don’t care if you’re playing for the kids or if you’re playing for the old people or in between. That song’s going to come up. And if you play it, they’re all gonna go ‘Ba ba ba.’”
While Baragona veers more toward the classics, Stains complements his style by playing more modern pop and country. It’s confounding to Baragona, but he gives the people what they want.
“She thinks about this coming from a whole different perspective and it works because people dance at our shows too. She’s drawing out Gwen Stefani and Iggy Azalea and stuff like that. And it works, it works good — better than I wish it would,” he said.
At the upcoming shows, Baragona said people should come ready to sing loud and proud. He said they’re happy to provide the soundtrack.
“When they’re all singing together, then you don’t have to be good. You have to be loud. And I’m not talking from our aspect. I’m talking from theirs,” he said.
Admission to each show is $15. The Hazel’s event is open to all ages. The Geneo’s performance is open to everyone 21 and older.
