Two local Downtown events are hoping to deliver an unforgettable summer night in St. Joseph.
Combining dining, drinks, shopping and live music, Summer Nights Downtown and the Sounds of Summer concert series hope to have people smiling and dancing.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, in Downtown St. Joseph, both events promise something for everyone.
The night will kick off with the Jerry Forney Band playing its mixture of blues and rock as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
"We're hoping a lot of people come out and see Jerry Forney and see a lot of friends that they haven't seen for a while and just have a good time," said Christy George, liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association.
Where the Sounds of Summer concert series delivers a monthly dose of music to Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, Summer Nights Downtown allows local restaurants and businesses to welcome people in at a later time than usual.
When it was launched in 2021, George said they saw value in capitalizing on the foot traffic that Sounds of Summer brings Downtown and wanted other local spots to benefit.
"It's been good for both the merchants and the community that come down to see the concert ... That's what we want. We want them to come Downtown and take in all of what Downtown has to offer — the concert, the shops, the restaurants. So it's a perfect match," she said.
Since the Sounds of Summer concert series switched to a monthly format this year, George said the response has been positive.
"Our two first concerts were pretty big draws. The attendance has been great and we've heard good feedback," George said.
With Forney performing, the Sounds of Summer concert series is looking to get people shuffling their feet and enjoying the talents of an international touring musician known for his blues-playing prowess, versatility on the pedal steel guitar and unique, charismatic presence.
After showcasing '80s and hip-hop groups, George said she's happy to see the series bounce around to another sound that people in the area enjoy.
"(We're) covering different genres and we like to keep it somewhat local, too. I think people enjoy that because we have a lot of local, good talent like Jerry Forney," she said.
The Sounds of Summer concert series is free and open to all ages. For a list of participating businesses in Summer Nights Downtown, visit downtownstjoemo.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.