It’s time to break out the Members Only jackets and Walkmans.
Hosting an ‘80s prom with the hair metal cover band Stranger Than Paradise, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall is hoping to make up for whatever proms from that era lacked.
“I never went to prom. I’ve got friends that said they had bad experiences ... It’s just kind of a chance for everyone to kind of have a do-over of sorts,” said Brian Smith, drummer for Stranger Than Paradise.
The event will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
The event will include everything ‘80s, from a balloon wall for pictures to “spiked punch” to Stranger Than Paradise breaking out a slew of ‘80s hits.
“We definitely like to keep it fresh, and every show we learn a handful of new ones to include with some of the other ones we’ve done,” Smith said. “The one I’m super excited about is the ultimate power ballad, slow-dance song, Firehouse’s ‘Love of a Lifetime.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t get any better than that.’”
Wanting to give people those feelings of carefree nostalgia, Smith said the band took some notes from ‘80s high school movies on the rite of passage.
“When you go back and watch any of those ‘80s movies, there’s so many based around like proms and some (of them are) comedic and some (are) borderline disastrous and heartbreaking,” he said. “Hopefully we can re-live some ‘80s magic and create some modern-day magic as well.”
Admission to the event is $5. People are encouraged to wear their best ‘80s attire to compete in the king and queen costume contest.
