For years, Blue Oyster Culture Club’s pre-Thanksgiving concert was an area tradition.
After taking two years off from doing them, the ’80s tribute band hopes to make the shows an annual event again.
“It’s always more amped up, even in normal times. So not having the chance to do it for two years, I think it’s even more energetic than before,” said B.O.C.C. guitarist Todd Cooper.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the show will go on as the group performs its “Night Before Thanksgiving” concert at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St.
After taking two concerts off, one because of conflicting schedules and another because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has been jonesing for that pre-Thanksgiving energy.
“There’s going to be new songs, new arrangements of old songs ... I would say at least half are new songs or new ways of doing old things. It’s going to be really fresh,” he said.
Adding to the band’s sound is what Cooper considers its secret weapon: Jessyca Russell.
“She has never been more involved and focused and ready to take it on than she has the last couple years. That has rejuvenated us a lot, too. There’s only so much vocally (lead singer Chris) Clark and I can pull off. There’s nothing that she can’t do,” he said.
While the band is keeping the setlist a surprise, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to hear some fan favorites like Simple Minds and Billy Idol.
Keeping B.O.C.C. fans happy is what the band loves to do. For Cooper, it’s still a shock that what started as a lark more than a decade ago has built a loyal following.
“I still can’t believe it because B.O.C.C. was just supposed to be one show 15 years ago anyway. And here we are, all this time later, and we’re talking about people making our shows traditions. It’s something that is so humbling and I’m so grateful for,” he said.
Calling the pre-Thanksgiving show a tradition is no joke. The band has heard of people using it as a reunion for St. Joe ex-pats coming back to visit family or those looking to reconnect in a less awkward way than sitting around a table.
“There’s two parts to it: There’s the part where people are in town and there’s no pressure to work the next day and families or people are seeing each other and a lot of them choose to do it at this show,” he said. “It’s amazing that there’s also such a history of having this show now that it has its own sentimentality built around it.”
While the show has moved around the city over the years, being performed in about every music venue in the area, the mindset of the band is that it is grateful people keep showing up.
Personally, for Cooper, it’s the realization of the rock star dreams he had as a kid, and he doesn’t take it for granted.
“I get to re-live a little bit of those childhood dreams, just looking out on a sea of people and thinking back to when I was 15 thinking, ‘We’re gonna do this, man!’ And I get to have a little bit of that reality still,” he said.
As the band prepares for the show, Cooper said his emotions have been high, both to perform and taking stock that he gets to live his dreams with his friends.
“The camaraderie is incredible. Like, it’s just such a good feeling. It’s so much positivity ... After all this time that the same people are still in it and can do it, that is pretty amazing to me,” he said.
The concert is a ticketed event. Admission is $8 and is available to pre-order at www.facebook.com/blueoyster
cultureclubrocks.
