Not all Beatles tribute bands are created equal.
While some focus on a certain era or album, "BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles" aims at giving the audience the full experience.
Following the Fab Four from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Shea Stadium and then Abbey Road, the show is a multimedia, all-encompassing performance.
"We hope a lot of people have the chance to come on out because it's a special show. It's pretty spectacular what we're presenting here," said BritBeat founder Chris Getsla.
Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, "BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
Started by Getsla as an idea for a high school variety show, BritBeat evolved from that humble start into a touring act with a giant multimedia setup that takes the audience through the Beatles' career.
"I was working and doing a lot of Park District and festival events and then I just built it up through college and 20 years later, it's a nationally touring, theatrical Beatles show that is just really mind-blowing and captivating and immersive," Getsla said.
Portraying McCartney, Getsla said it's an honor to be the "Cute Beatle," and as a Beatles fanatic, it's a dream to run through the band's catalog of songs, from the ones that made fans scream their lungs out at live shows to the tunes that were never performed for an audience. He said the band does its due diligence in capturing the nuances of the songs, from the mellotron in "Strawberry Fields Forever" to the Lowrey organ on "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds."
"We always try to stay true to the four guys because it's about them and the privilege is performing the music correctly. We just make it so that people are seeing something that could have been like, 'If the Beatles were touring today, it could have been like this,'" he said.
The goal for the band is to connect with everyone in the audience, from Beatles newcomers to the fans who have listened to every B-side, alternate take and live recording.
"We typically try to squeeze in a B-side every, every so often so that the Beatles fans that are coming to our shows they get a little treat," he said. "The applause is a little different because (the audience is) like, 'I'm not sure if I like is this. What is this off of?' And then, 99% of the show, every hit that we're playing is just getting a huge rise out of the audience. So, it's a little fun for everybody."
Taking the audience on a ride through the Beatles' journey, with a constantly morphing, electronic backdrop, Getsla hopes everyone enjoys the trip.
"If we can achieve somebody escaping in their minds and thinking that it is the '60s again and they're watching The Fab Four then we've done it, we've done our job," he said.
Tickets range from $18 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225, or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.