For 42 years, the St. Joseph Area Music Teachers Association has been highlighting budding talent in the area.
After a virtual event forced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the group will return to an in-person concert to highlight students’ progress on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“We’re overdue to get the kids back on stage and in front of live audiences,” said Jason Riley, SJAMTA vice president.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Potter Hall Theater at Missouri Western State University, 4525 Downs Dr.
While the concert previously featured a variety of instruments, this year’s show will get back to basics by trying to fit as many pianos as it can onstage so students can perform together.
As a music instructor, Riley said this allows them the rare chance to collaborate and perform with other musicians and adds a new layer to their education.
“Piano is a very solitary type of instrument. You spend most of the time practicing alone,” he said. “This is a real opportunity to actually get to play with other musicians at your level or at your same age, so it’s a real feeling of camaraderie and ‘We’re all in this together.’”
For the students, whose ages range from 6 to 18 years old, it’s possibly their first experience performing in front of a large crowd. Having someone that’s going through the same thing helps ease them into the experience.
“It’s not just your average, common piano recital. (It) will have hundreds of folks in our audience all cheering on their beloved, favorite musician on stage. And I just love that they have the opportunity to do that,” Riley said.
Proceeds generated from the Monster Concert are used to fund the SJAMTA, as well as send musicians in the Monster Concert to music camps to hone their craft.
“We give scholarships to the kids in our community who are actively pursuing higher musical goals,” Riley said.
The fact that audiences continue to show up to concerts more than four decades later makes the SJAMTA feel proud and like organizers are doing something right. For the students, it makes all the difference that people show up and cheer.
“These are young people in our community and they have an idea that they can get better, that they’re working toward something and hopefully enjoying the journey. It’s not just about the outcome but that they can kind of look back and see how far they’ve come,” Riley said.
Admission is $8. Masks are required for all audience members.
