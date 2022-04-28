There are not many bands in St. Joseph that cite groups like Portugal. The Man, Passion Pit and The Joy Formidable as influences.
A combination of talents from across the local scene, from solo projects to Almost Enemies to Scruffy & The Janitors, the band Fake Happy isn’t like a lot of St. Joseph acts.
“We all bring something different to the table when it comes to what we’re into, but it all goes together well,” said singer Mary Beth Rosenauer.
Debuting with its new lineup, the band will be performing with Almost Enemies and Olivia Malita at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Rendezvous, 619 Felix St.
Consisting of Rosenauer, Almost Enemies members Tony McCrorey and Kyle Culp and Scuffy & The Janitors’ Steven Foster, the band is kind of a celebration of 2000s and 2010s-era alt-rock, when garage, electronic and pop-rock combined.
Originally performing as a three-piece in late 2021, Rosenauer said the band found its sound and lineup when it added Foster.
With Scruffy & The Janitors using Almost Enemies’ space to practice, Foster said he was approached to play guitar in the band. At first, he declined.
“I turned down the offer initially. But the more I thought about it, the better it sounded to me. So I called them up and told them I’d join and learn guitar as we go,” he said.
Working with a new group of musicians, he said the band has cultivated a nice, easygoing atmosphere that everyone in the band needs.
“It is a healthy place to show each other our creativity and vulnerabilities that come with it. I’ve mentioned this in a few Scruffy interviews before, but I believe the hardest part of being in a band is getting along with the group itself,” he said.
Working with Foster, Rosenauer said it’s a pleasure to have him add to the band’s sound and be part of its evolution.
“I was talking to a musician friend and he joked that getting Steven was like getting Patrick Mahomes. He’s so talented, he’s so well known and we’re very lucky to have him,” she said.
With everyone in the band working other jobs, from education to playing in other groups, Rosenauer said the important thing is that no one takes it too seriously.
“It’s just a fun project,” she said.
While people might know what to expect from a Rosenauer solo performance or an Almost Enemies or Scruffy & The Janitors show, the band hopes to take people by surprise with Fake Happy.
The members hope that energy can be felt by people at the show.
“I’m really hoping that we are able to showcase something from each of us that brings another side of us that people may not expect and set Fake Happy apart from what we’re known for,” he said.
The concert is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
