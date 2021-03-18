As a local Catholic Church faces the potential of thousands of dollars in renovation costs, a music director wants to help the best way he knows how — through song.

On March 17, a fundraiser album, “The Bells of St. Patrick,” was released by Matthew Bobela to help pay for fixes to St. Patrick Catholic Church’s bell tower.

“We have some direly needed repairs to our bell tower. The foundation’s getting ready to sink in and we don’t want the bell tower to fall,” he said.

Gathering about 15 performers, including the Rev. Jonathan Davis of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Christie Ottinger the St. Patrick Spanish Choir and the Cathedral of St. Joseph Choir, made the first step in raising money with songs of praise.

“We want to help out. We were just so blessed that everyone was willing and able to come together in such a short amount of time to sing to make this happen,” Bobela said.

A collection of liturgical music, the CD features pieces by Handel, Vivaldi and Schubert. It also highlights local songwriting talent like the church’s own pastor on “Salvation Foretold.”

“He wrote this song, didn’t think anything of it. He gave it to the director at the cathedral in Kansas City. And he’s like, ‘Hey, you know, here’s the song, if you want to use it, you know, that’s fine.’ They surprised him and sang it for his ordination. So that was the only other time this song was performed prior to our recording,” Bobela said.

The album features a variety of musical combinations from solos to duets to songs in English and Spanish, honoring St. Patrick Catholic Church’s legacy as a bilingual church.

It was the first time that Bobela had recorded a CD. After the church went through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said gathering to get it done felt even more spiritual and uplifting. He hopes that translates on the album.

“My choir that I direct at the Cathedral, I’d say, ‘Hey, would you want to sing on this song? It’s going for St. Patrick.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, definitely.’ Even though most of them are parishioners at Cathedral and rarely go to St. Patrick, They’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. We want to help out,’” Bobela said.

One of the defining moments for Bobela on the album is the choir singing the closing piece “St. Patrick’s Breastplate.”

“It takes the words from St. Patrick, this very long prayer, and it puts it on to song. (There’s) multiple verses and it alternates the men, then the women, then we’re four-part harmony, then organ accompaniment. It’s very unique for each verse,” he said.

There is a suggested $20 donation for each CD, with money going towards the St. Patrick Church Bell Tower Restoration Project. Bobela said while he realizes it won’t singlehandedly fund the project, it’s a good first step.

“I hope that the CD will ultimately spread the love of our Catholic faith and the beauty of the music of the Catholic Church,” he said. “This CD project, it won’t fix everything with the bell tower, but I think it’s going to be that much-needed first step to get the ball rolling.”

CDs will be available for purchase after masses at St. Patrick and in the parish office as well as at Blessings religious store. CDs also will be made available for purchase at all Catholic parish offices throughout St. Joseph and in various locations in the Kansas City area.