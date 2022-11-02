Can a funny, three-minute sketch make for a satisfying, feature-length film?
It’s a question “Saturday Night Live” often asked and found the answer was usually “Probably not.” This time, it’s the comedy site Funny or Die and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The answer is a mild “Yes.”
Adapting a 2010 Funny or Die satirical trailer for the “Weird Al” biopic of the same name, this feature-length comedy swaps out the original’s Aaron Paul as the titular character and Olivia Wilde as Madonna for the equally talented, committed duo of Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood.
Mixing a loose, goofy humor that harkens back to the Zucker Brothers days of movies like “Airplane!” and “Top Secret,” with the satirical lens of a fake biopic like “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” “Weird” doesn’t breathe that rarefied air, but, at times, it touches it.
A fictional version of Yankovic’s life, “Weird” lives in a world where playing accordions are as forbidden as drugs, Yankovic’s fame and affair with Madonna happen literally overnight and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” was actually a parody of “Weird Al’s” “Eat It.” If it all sounds a little too goofy, this likely will be a skip for you.
While Yankovic’s stock rises, the perils of fame, from drugs to sex to clashing egos, drive a wedge between him and the people he loves.
Stretching that three-minute trailer to 108 minutes, you get the feeling that a lot of the same parody beats have been done before, with varying results. While a celebrity cameo-fest at the house of Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson) feels like it’s ripped straight out of “Walk Hard,” it works here because of the said celebrities. Other scenes, like a drug trip and prolonged scenes with Madonna, despite Rachel Wood’s funny performance, make you think they could pare this down to a tighter, more palatable 90-minute jaunt.
Radcliffe is the glue that holds this all together. Playing Yankovic with a mixture of his signature boyish charm and the straight-faced commitment of an actor like Leslie Nielsen, he’s always locked in, even if the movie tends to lose its way.
Premiering for free on the Roku TV streaming service, “Weird” is chopped up with deliberate breaks for commercials, giving it a bit of an awkward feel at times. Casual “Weird Al” fans might feel like checking out after the fourth or fifth break. Those who stick around will be rewarded with a hilarious ending and song by Yankovic that confirm because this is a movie, everything in it has to be true.
Like Yankovic’s third album, “Weird” is a movie that dares to be and, at times is, stupid. Its commitment to ratcheting up the absurdity, with a performance as dedicated as Radcliffe’s, makes it a worthwhile watch if you risk doing the same.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is not rated, but contains some light profanity, drug use and crude humor. It will stream on Roku TV starting on Nov. 4.
