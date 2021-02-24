Teen pop star biopics are usually reserved for either promoting a new album or a post-mortem after a personal tragedy.
Fittingly, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is neither of those. Instead, it’s a unique compelling look at one of pop music’s most unorthodox superstars.
Written and directed by R.J. Cutler (“The War Room,” “The September Issue”), “Blurry” captures Eilish’s meteoric rise from the first time the California teen gets her single played on the radio to selling out arenas around the world.
In that span of several years, what Cutler finds is Eilish’s story is a far cry from the usual showbiz doc trappings of stage parents, drugs and backstage antics. Instead, it’s Eilish battling personal pressure, self doubt, managing Tourette syndrome and depression, all while recording almost exclusively with her brother Finneas O’Connell in their childhood home.
As the movie spends time with Eilish offstage, you see why so many people find her engaging. She’s a goofy person who is obsessed with Justin Bieber, her matte black Dodge Challenger and wearing loose-fitting, garish clothing.
Despite becoming a multi-millionaire superstar during the course of the doc, Eilish’s family dynamics stay mostly the same. Her mom, actor Maggie Baird, acts as her handler, while her father, Patrick O’Connell, both encourages her work and lays down the law. As her writing partner and producer, Finneas pushes her the most, sometimes cramming in recording sessions alongside interviews and arena shows.
At about 2 hours and 30 minutes, “Blurry” jumps between being a music documentary and concert film, transitioning from important moments in her life offstage to watching her sing songs to increasingly larger venues.
To newcomers, this likely will serve as an overly long look at an artist to which young people are devoted. While I’m a fan of Eilish, I never felt like I could grasp what makes her tick as an artist and wanted the movie to expand more on her feelings about the growing demands of her family as her fame increases.
For fans, this doc is, like Eilish’s hit song goes, everything they could want. They can peek into recording sessions that lead to songs like “Bad Guy,” “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” and “No Time To Die.” They can get an intimate look at her romantic life. They can cheer Eilish on as she achieves her biggest dreams, like meeting Bieber and winning multiple Grammy Awards.
If there’s a similarity between “Blurry” and other music docs, it’s that fame does not lead to fulfillment.
There’s a sweet moment towards the end of the movie where Eilish, on a drive alone in her dream car, recounts all the reasons that she should be happy. Even though she’s smiling as she lists them, it’s clear that she’s not convinced. The movie gives viewers more than enough reasons to root for her to find that inner peace. Hopefully she’ll find that in the sequel.
”Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” will be streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on Friday.