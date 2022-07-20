Some sci-fi thrillers look to the skies and wonder what it would be like to fight aliens, while others think about it what would happen if we made peace with the extraterrestrial.
“Nope,” the new sci-fi thriller from Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”) is somewhere in the middle, intrigued by alien life that’s hiding in plain sight and turning it into a “Jaws”-like, cat-and-mouse game.
Working with a sparse cast, mainly Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as Hollywood horse-training siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood, writer-director Peele maximizes the creativity that a mainstream thriller from a major studio will allow and comes up with gold.
As he did with the opening of his previous movies, Peele lays down a trail of cryptic breadcrumbs in the movie’s first act, from a bloody monkey who’s pummeled a sitcom cast to characters dying from debris that has fallen from the sky to electricity mysteriously cutting out and screams being heard from the sky.
Rather than expound on all of that immediately, Peele takes his time to explore the dynamic between the Haywood siblings. OJ is a shy, mumbling horse trainer who’s living in the shadow of his stern father, Otis Sr. (Keith David). On the contrary, Emerald is a fast-talking, loud presence, running side hustles as she half-heartedly tries to salvage her family’s business.
While I struggled to latch on to the Haywoods as characters, Peele once again gives the audience enough emotional breadcrumbs to make it work, from a memory involving a production of “The Scorpion King” to their playful back-and-forth.
Like “Jaws” and “Signs,” which this borrows a few notes from, their differences stop mattering once they’re forced to face a shape-shifting UFO that’s seemingly abducting people and raining down their blood and entrails when it’s done. Along with a filmmaker and a profane Fry’s Electronics employee, they have to figure out how to lure it out of the clouds and stop its reign of terror (Hence, the strong “Jaws” inspiration).
While “Nope” doesn’t deliver the ratcheting horror and thrills of “Get Out,” it works well as a slow-burning, sci-fi film that hasn’t hit the cinema since movies like Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival” or Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity.” While there are a few jump scares, like a scene in a barn that manages to be both frightening and hilarious, Peele is more about the mounting tension of the situation than having aliens jump out for a cheap jolt.
Not all of the creepy subplots pan out, as the mentioned monkey scene feels more like a chance for Peele to inject some shocking violence into the movie rather than add to the story. It highlights Peele’s strengths as a filmmaker, showcasing an unflinching look at real-world violence while also feeling unnecessary.
While I found some of the characters lacking in depth, “Nope” does so many things right, from cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema’s sweeping visuals of the Agua Dulce desert to Michael Abels’ multifaceted score to the impressive cast, that can be forgiven. It’s an impressive vision in a summer lacking in original films.
