The tagline for “Malcolm & Marie” is “This is not a love story. This is the story of love.” I’d argue that it has nothing to do with love at all.
This is the story of writer-director Sam Levinson, the son of “Rain Man” director Barry Levinson and creator of the hit HBO show “Euphoria,” being mad that something he made got middling reviews.
During “Malcolm & Marie’s” seemingly endless 106-minute running time, Levinson channels his anger through Malcolm, played by actor John David Washington, as he goes on a number of verbal tirades about the state of movie criticism, how Black creators are portrayed in the media and why his beautiful girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) is a nagging shrew.
Shot in secret during lockdown, Washington and “Euphoria” actor Zendaya play the titular (and only) characters in the movie, a writer-director and hopeful actor, after the big premiere of Malcolm’s buzz-worthy film.
The celebration doesn’t last long as the gaping emotional holes in their relationship begin to show when Marie makes a late-night dinner and Malcolm goes on one of many monologues. The catalyst: Malcolm forgot to thank Marie for being the muse of his movie, which is about a woman who overcame drug addiction. From there, it’s a series of verbal abuse between the two over cigarettes, kitchen knives and spontaneous outdoor excursions.
Everything about “Malcolm & Marie” looks beautiful. Both actors are obviously gorgeous and talented. They both shine on the black-and-white 35mm film. The long tracking scenes, shot by Levinson’s long-time cinematographer Marcell Rév, are wonderfully slow and unflinching.
Much like the rot quickly reveals itself underneath the attractive, shimmering surface of Malcolm and Marie’s relationship, the movie makes no bones that it is not about love, it’s about Levinson getting revenge against critics for not liking his movies and himself for the failures in his relationships.
My big question is: Why?
Why take two talented, up-and-coming actors during a pandemic to perform what amounts to a fancier, black box production of Sam Levinson’s personal grievances? Why is Sam Levinson mad at anyone when he has a successful, critically acclaimed show? Why trick people into thinking this is a love story when it’s the exact opposite?
“Malcolm & Marie” isn’t interested in answering those questions, as it’s too busy launching into another navel-gazing, profanity-laced rant, seemingly meant only for Levinson to enjoy.
Having watched “Euphoria,” I know that Levinson and Zendaya have talent, as does as Washington in the numerous projects in which he’s starred. No one is showing it here. This is self indulgence at its most pointless.