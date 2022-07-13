For one night, it will be perfectly fine to talk — or sing — about Bruno during a movie screening at Phil Welch Stadium.
As part of its annual free Family Movie Night series, Phil Welch Stadium will be showing the Disney animated blockbuster “Encanto” on the diamond on Friday night.
“It’s something we always look forward to,” said Ky Turner, owner of the St. Joseph Mustangs.
The festivities will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at Phil Welch Stadium, 2600 Southwest Parkway. It is free and open to the public.
Turner said while it has shown baseball-themed movies in the past, the recent success of “Encanto,” with its crossover hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” made it an easy choice.
“Choosing the movie was a fun process,” he said.” Everyone (knows) movies like ‘The Sandlot’ or ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ there’s so many iconic baseball movies to watch. But obviously, ‘Encanto’ kind of took the country by storm this past winter and spring. So we thought it’d be fun to kind of watch that out here.”
“Encanto” centers around a Colombian teenage girl who has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Its soundtrack, which featured eight songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, became an international best-selling album.
There also will be the bonus of an “Encanto”-themed video the St. Joseph Mustangs filmed earlier this year involving the team’s mascot, Rally.
“We actually remade one of the music videos in February. Instead of ‘We Don’t Talk about Bruno,’ it’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Rally.’ It’s kind of full circle to be able to show that the video out here as well,” Turner said.
In addition to the movie, Rally will be on hand to goof around with people, a bounce house will be available and people can run the bases of the stadium. Full concessions also will be available, as outside food and drink are not permitted.
Turner said because the doors open at 6:30 p.m., it will give people a few hours to hang out and enjoy themselves before the movie starts at dusk.
“We won’t show (the movie) until it gets a little bit darker. So there’s going to be a few hours there for people to kind of hang out, do some fun stuff, maybe do a pick-up Whiffle ball game,” he said.
Best of all, Turner said, it’s a fun, free night thanks to a sponsorship by Citizens Bank & Trust.
“We aligned that we just wanted to bring people out (and have) families come out and hang out together one evening,” he said.
Turner said a little change-up can make all the difference.
“It’s just a fun night to come out here, relax with your friends, run around the outfield at Phil Welch and experience (it) a little bit different this time on the field rather than off of it,” he said.
The event is free and open to all ages. “Encanto” is rated PG for some thematic elements and mild peril.
