In video game terms, “Reskin” means a developer slapping a new coat of digital paint on an old property without improving it.
In 2021, that’s what a lot of sequels have felt like. Retreads like “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” are fine going through the motions, and as long as they rake in money during a tough time for movies, who can complain?
As “The Matrix Resurrections” starts, you get similar nostalgic feelings, as it’s literally going through the introduction of the first “Matrix,” down to the green Warner Brothers and Village Roadshow logos and Trinity’s butt-kicking first scene.
But something is off, as Bugs (Jessica Henwick), is watching in the background and commenting “I’ve seen this before.” She all but looks into the camera to give a wink at the audience. And that’s the start of the metatextual narrative in which this fourth installment of the series is wrapped.
Directed by Lana Wachowski, absent her sister Lilly, who worked with her on the first three movies, “The Matrix Resurrections” closes out a year of sequels and reboots as a sort of referendum on them, while also delighting in the nostalgia of it all.
In the first movie, Tom Anderson/Neo (Keanu Reeves) was a bored slacker stuck in a cubicle. In this, he’s the storied video game developer of “The Matrix,” which mirrors his dreams he had, portrayed in the first three movies. He’s bored and anxious, even though he’s upgraded to the corner office.
Anderson and his company, Deus Machina, are tasked with creating another “Matrix” installment. Talks about that trigger an itch in Anderson that maybe he’s still stuck in The Matrix himself, seeing Trinity, also known Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss in a welcome return), at a coffee shop and meeting a Morpheus-like figure (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in his office’s restroom.
Anderson’s therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) insists it’s his anxiety that’s triggering these feelings. Anderson’s memories of his battles in The Matrix and love for Trinity (all depicted through archive shots of the first three films) say otherwise.
There’s a lot to unpack in “Resurrections.” Those looking to jump into another action-packed, holiday blockbuster will get their thrills with some inventive fight scenes, particularly a climax that plays like a dark version of “The Fast and Furious” mixed with “The Walking Dead.” But they’re going to tread through a lot of heavy philosophical exposition to get there.
Wachowski is juggling a lot with this. In one scene, she ruminates on social media, people’s addictions to fear and anger and immediately follows it up with karate and gunfights. She’s longing for Neo and Trinity to reunite, while also explaining why some of these characters look different from their past iterations.
Neo and Trinity remain the sweet center of the story, with reliable, fun performances by Reeves and Moss. Even if you don’t get half of what the movie is trying to say and reference, they’re two characters you’re rooting for to win.
It’s a lot to take in, and hours later, I’m still trying to work it out in my head. That’s more than I can say for pretty much any other sequel released this year, so I give them kudos for that.
