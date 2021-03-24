Dementia is a tough topic to tackle in a movie.
It’s such a scary and depressing experience, you almost have to wonder who would want to undertake it, let alone watch it?
“The Father,” a drama about an elderly man named Anthony (Sir Anthony Hopkins) undergoing mental decline while being watched by his daughter Anne (played by Olivia Colman), expertly threads the needle between tragedy and entertainment in a way that enlightens and disorients its audience.
Based on the French play “Le Père” by Florian Zeller, who also co-wrote and directs this, “The Father” puts the viewer with Anthony in his flat — or is it his flat? Maybe it’s his daughter’s flat or maybe he’s in a hospital.
From the first scene, things as small as whiskey bottles and lights to as big as the flat’s geography are constantly shifting as Anthony moves from room to room. Sometimes his daughter Anne is played by Olivia Colman. In other scenes, she’s performed by Olivia Williams. In some instances, Anne is single and moving to Paris and others, she’s stuck in a marriage torn apart by her devotion to her father.
For the most part, “The Father” puts the viewer in Anthony’s head. Even though it mostly takes place in one space, it shows how his dizzying mental illness affects both his daughter and him. He’s unable to get his bearings, tell the time (even though he’s obsessed with his watch) or remember his relatives.
“The Father” isn’t just a collection of Christopher Nolan-like tricks for the audience to pick apart and put back together. In all of its toying with time and space, it doesn’t lose focus on the fractured relationship between Anthony and Anne.
To play Anthony, Hopkins leaves nothing on the table. A scene where Anthony meets his new caretaker, Laura (Imogen Poots), has him switching from a charming romantic to bone-chilling egomaniac in a matter of minutes. He frequently struts around his flat like the most independent person in the world and wails like a child when he loses his watch.
Trying to balance the darkness with hope, Colman does equal heavy lifting, showcasing her loneliness with a stray glance at a married couple and hopelessness with every made-up memory Anthony tells her.
On paper, “The Father” looks and feels like typical Oscar bait, from its depressing subject matter (an affluent elder stateman dealing with mental illness) to its choice of music (a mostly sparse score by Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi) to its Oscar-winning cast. It transcends any preconceived notions the audience might have as they enter into it. You’ll be thinking about it long after it’s over.
“The Father” will be available on March 26 on Video On Demand Services.
