If the ultimate goal of the “Jurassic World” series is to show how much of a fluke the original is, it has succeeded.
Maybe that’s unfair. Comparing Steven Spielberg’s tight, thrilling narrative with writer-director Colin Trevorrow’s loose, lazy, nonsensical plotting is juxtaposing a painting in the Louvre with a child’s refrigerator art.
Unfortunately, those two worlds collide in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the end to the “Jurassic World” trilogy, and it’s guided by Trevorrow’s unskilled hand.
The bare bones of the plot: Dinosaurs are now living among humans, and monolithic corporations like BioSyn Genetics are taking advantage of it by capturing them and experimenting with their DNA. In this case, they’ve created giant, mutant-like locusts that have swarmed farms from Nebraska to Texas, disrupting the food chain and threatening to cause a famine.
To stop it, veteran paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) is called in, who then recruits friend and former flame Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to help her go to BioSyn, meet up with guest Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and try and steal a DNA sample of the locusts to figure out how to stop them.
There are also several other unnecessary threads, including Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) trying to protect the clone child (Isabella Sermon) they abducted. It’s frequently annoying, unengaging and only exists to give some reason as to why the “Jurassic Park” and “World” characters would unite. Also, if you’re going into this movie expecting the promise of a “Dinosaurs stomping around America” movie like the ending of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” promises, you’ll be disappointed, as it abandons that premise almost immediately.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” feels like a reunion tour where the original members of the band come back, only to be forced to play the new, bad songs with the current lineup. As good as it is to see Dern, Neill and Goldblum put on their old threads and face down some dinos again, the audience has to endure the forced chemistry of Pratt and Howard’s characters and a subplot involving the clone child that gets more uninteresting as new layers are revealed.
Worst of all, the movie has no respect for the original “Jurassic Park.” Trevorrow and co-writer Emily Carmichael turn the smart, dignified characters of the first film into a bunch of bumbling idiots. At times, it looks like Neill is so frustrated with his dialogue that it’s causing him physical pain trying to deliver it. As a plus, the film lets Goldblum drop the act of being a character and seemingly freestyle in his signature, stilted style, so at least it does something right.
One of the reasons “Jurassic Park” remains a classic is it’s a streamlined story with brilliant performances and unforgettable visuals. “Dominion” is unnecessarily complicated, dimly lit and phoned in. If this is the best thing that can be extracted from this series, then please let it go extinct.
