If you’re the kind of person who wonders why men in their late 40s are continuing to do pranks that could cause irreparable harm to themselves, “Jackass Forever” is not for you.
For people who grew up with the MTV franchise, from the show to the movies, this 90-minute prank-a-thon is a welcome return to the extremely dumb, gross, crude world of Johnny Knoxville, his old buddies and some new faces.
Likely to be the hardest R-rated movie of the year, “Jackass Forever” focuses mainly on one area of the body — the male genitals and the many ways they can be used and abused as seen in stunts involving Steve-O and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña.
If there’s wisdom in growing older, people like Knoxville, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy and Chris Pontius prove that they haven’t had enough to prevent them from taking volleyballs to the face, forming human ramps and getting electrocuted for fun.
Directed by longtime “Jackass” helmer Jeff Tremaine, “Jackass Forever” functions as both a reunion and a tribute to the show that likely inspired so many now-famous YouTube pranks. Minus a few of the group’s original members, most notably Bam Margera and the late Ryan Dunn, it welcomes a new bunch of memorable personalities in their place, like Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin and Rachel Wolfson.
The old crew reminisces and recreates some of their old stunts with new technology, like lighting someone’s bodily gas underwater. The new cast is there to add some youthful exuberance and take the brunt of the harm that the veterans thankfully refrained from doing.
As is “Jackass’” structure, they string along several dangerous stunts, like performing a marching band routine on a fast-moving treadmill, doing a “triple wedgie” and getting stung by a scorpion on the lips mixed with short, hilarious interstitial bits, like a skateboarder getting hit by a person in a giant fist costume.
For the most part, it’s hilarious and cringe-inducing. Part of the joy of seeing it is yelling with other people in the crowd for the “Jackass” folks to not do things like try to kiss a python on the lips or do a stunt where two people are trapped in a connected helmet with a tarantula. You gag along with the “Jackass” production crew as some of these stunts happen.
At 90 minutes, it does feel a little long in its broken tooth. There are only so many ways “Danger” Ehren can abuse his manhood before you start to feel bad for the pain he’s experiencing.
For what will likely be the final “Jackass” movie, it rarely gets reverent about its legacy, minus its credits sequence. It’s there to make you laugh, squirm and feel gross. More than 20 years later, it proves it’s still able to do that with efficiency.
